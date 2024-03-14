KYC360 Triumphs in Wealth Management Category at Chartis FCC50® Awards

KYC360, a frontrunner in delivering Customer Lifecycle Management solutions that enable organisations to both comply with regulatory standards and excel in their operations, has been honoured as a category winner for Market Specific Capabilities in Wealth Management in the esteemed Chartis FCC50® 2024 report.

Chartis Research, the premier analyst firm providing insights and analyses on the global risk technology market, compiles The Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC 50) report. This report is an authoritative independent evaluation of global leaders in financial crime prevention and compliance, measuring their innovation, responsiveness to market demands, and the breadth of their solutions.

The FCC50® 2024 report positions these entities at the forefront of combating financial crime within a dynamic landscape. KYC360’s commendable #32 ranking affirms its influential status in the sector.

Being named the category leader for Wealth Management emphasises KYC360’s pledge to assist clients within the industry in navigating swiftly changing regulatory landscapes, enhancing their compliance capabilities across various jurisdictions, and obtaining a comprehensive understanding of customer profiles to preemptively identify risks. This approach ensures a tangible improvement in business performance, rooted in robust compliance practices.

Stephen Platt, CEO of KYC360, expressed his pride in the recognition, stating,

“We are immensely proud to be acknowledged as a Category Leader by Chartis Research in their FCC 50 report and to move up the rankings again. This achievement underscores our dedication to excellence and reinforces our commitment to equipping our clients with state-of-the-art Customer Lifecycle Management solutions. It is a testament to the collective effort and dedication of our entire team.”

This accolade solidifies KYC360’s leadership status in the industry and underscores its dedication to spearheading efforts against financial crime through innovative onboarding, screening, and pKYC solutions, thereby empowering organisations to meet and surpass regulatory demands within a complex landscape.

Discover more at kyc360.com.