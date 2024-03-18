Storio Group Embarks on Strategic Evolution with Brand Refresh and Executive Shift to Propel Growth

Transitioning from its previous guise as albelli-Photobox Group, the parent company of renowned entities like Photobox UK and Bonusprint, has adopted a new identity as Storio group. This strategic rebranding signifies a transformative phase within the European market for personalised photo products, underscored by a strong revenue stream exceeding EUR 340M and a dedicated customer base of 11 million. This brand evolution is accompanied by a crucial change in the executive suite, with Alessandro Coppo stepping into the role of CEO on 8th February 2024, taking the reins from Tristan Money. This executive transition is pivotal to the company’s post-merger strategic agenda, aimed at bolstering integration, catalyzing innovation, and driving growth.

The unveiling of this significant rebranding and leadership change was celebrated at an exuberant internal launch event. This event, broadcasted live from Amsterdam, London, and Barcelona, seamlessly connected the company’s expansive network of European offices and facilities in a grand digital celebration, heralding the dawn of an exciting new era for Storio group, with festivities replicated across all its locations.

Following a notable nine-year tenure, marked by the successful merger with Photobox in January 2022, Tristan Money passed the leadership baton to Alessandro Coppo.

With a wealth of over 25 years in the industry, including impactful stints at Boston Consulting Group and a transformative 17-year journey at eBay, Alessandro Coppo is well-equipped to steer Storio group towards a bright future. His strategic tenure at eBay, culminating in the growth of the Classifieds Group’s revenues from $300M to over $1B, highlights his adeptness at harnessing technology to connect people and create secure, engaging commercial experiences, perfectly aligning with Storio group’s strategic ambitions.

As CEO, Alessandro is resolved to augment the solid foundations established by Tristan and the leadership team, aiming to transform Storio group into a distinguished and cherished brand that bridges people with their most memorable moments.

The rebranding to Storio group marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, reflecting its commitment to crafting indelible experiences. This brand transformation underscores the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and growth in its sector. At the forefront of Storio group’s new identity is the purpose statement “To Make Joy Unforgettable,” mirroring its dedication to turning customers’ cherished moments into everlasting memories.

Upon his appointment, Alessandro Coppo conveyed his excitement, “It’s a thrilling time to lead a company that sits at the intersection of digital and physical realms and whose products have a deep level of emotional connection with its customers. Our commitment to innovation and personal connection is unique, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Tristan and the team. Our new brand identity and values will be central to our commitment to customers and employees.”

Commenting on the leadership handover, Tristan Money remarked, “The launch of Storio group and the welcoming of Alessandro Coppo as CEO, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Since the merger of albelli and Photobox Group 2 years ago, we have worked diligently to integrate our operations and set a clear path for the future. Alessandro’s experience and vision align perfectly with Storio group’s mission, vision, purpose, values, and proposition.”

With its rejuvenated identity and renewed leadership, Storio group is poised to strengthen its market standing, delivering innovative solutions to enhance customer experiences and stimulate growth, in line with its newly articulated purpose, values, and EVP.