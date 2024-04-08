Hubject Partners with ZES and electrip to Enhance EV Charging Network

In a groundbreaking move, ZES and electrip, both initiatives under Electrip Global Ltd, have teamed up with Hubject, the global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, to expand their e-roaming capabilities.

ZES, a frontrunner among Turkish charge point operators, and electrip, a burgeoning force in the European CPO landscape, have announced a strategic partnership with Hubject, the top global provider of EV charging networks. The agreement, concluded on 21st March by İ. Sinan Ak, CEO of Electrip Global Ltd, and Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, integrates approximately 4000 ZES stations in Turkey and electrip’s networks across Europe, including Italy, France, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, and Poland, into Hubject’s extensive e-roaming network. This collaboration aims to facilitate a more integrated and convenient charging experience for EV drivers, offering them access to a wide network of e-mobility service providers throughout Europe.

Reflecting on the partnership, İ. Sinan Ak, CEO of Electrip Global Ltd, stated: “We launched ZES in 2018 to support electric vehicle owners in Turkey with our intra and intercity charging stations, and recently introduced “electrip” in Europe to speed up the electric vehicle revolution. As state-of-the-art brands, we are glad to sign this valuable partnership with Hubject. This collaboration will help us to make electric vehicles more accessible and usable throughout Turkey and European countries. This is an essential part of our overall plan to reduce carbon emissions and protect our planet with our contribution to the expansion of e-mobility ecosystem.”

Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, also shared his excitement: “We’re happy to welcome ZES and electrip into the inter-charge CPO network. This partnership will help them to strengthen their infrastructure in the countries where they operate. It means thousands of EV drivers will be able to easily find and use ZES and electrip charging stations and others that are part of Hubject’s e-roaming network, which in turn is a big step in the right direction of encouraging drivers to switch to electric.”

This partnership represents a significant step towards improving the EV charging infrastructure, making electric vehicles a more viable option for drivers across Europe.