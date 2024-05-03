FXIFY Marks One Year of Exceptional Growth and Industry Leadership

On the 1st of May, 2024, FXIFY™ celebrated its first anniversary, highlighting a year filled with significant growth and achievements. Throughout its inaugural year, FXIFY disbursed over $8,700,000 to its funded traders, facilitated more than $1.7 trillion in trading volume across its challenge and funded accounts, and welcomed over 80,000 new account signups. This remarkable growth underscores FXIFY’s unique approach to prop trading.

Bobby Winters, Co-Founder of FXIFY and CEO of FXPIG, remarked: “FXIFY has made a big impact in just a year. We attribute it to one thing: genuinely putting traders first. We listen to what our traders want. They demand the best prop trading experience — we offer instant payouts on demand, a wide range of evaluation programs, unique addons, and the best trading platforms and execution in the market. When a community of traders sees this, word spreads fast.”

Following its first anniversary, FXIFY has received global recognition and trust, bolstered by awards from International Business Magazine as the “Best Trading Tailored Account Provider UK 2023” and “Leading Prop Trading Firm 2023”. These accolades have helped cement its reputation as an industry leader. Committed to enhancing its services, FXIFY continues to expand its product offerings and platforms to provide the ultimate prop trading experience.

FXIFY offers trading capital up to $400,000 with a performance split of up to 90%, and features like instant payouts. This flexibility allows traders to request and receive payouts from day one of trading a live-funded account. The firm supports a variety of popular trading platforms and customizable programs, catering to diverse trading styles and needs, through its 1, 2, and 3 phase programs with tailored account types and add-ons.

Bobby Winters further explained: “It is our 20 years of experience in the forex brokerage industry that sets us apart from other prop firms. We know what it takes to give our clients the best experience, from trading platforms, execution, customer support, and evaluation programs. This gives our traders the confidence they need to navigate this rapidly changing and growing environment so they can focus on what’s important to them – trading and payouts.”

As part of a seasoned brokerage group, FXIFY leverages its extensive experience to continue its trajectory of strong growth. With a foundation built on reliable trade execution and outstanding customer support, FXIFY is globally recognized as a premier leader in the prop trading sector.