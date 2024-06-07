2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B to Boost Global Business Relations

Announcing the 2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B, set for June 12-13 at the InterContinental Lyon-Hotel Dieu. This key event aims to connect Korean food exporters with European buyers, showcasing innovative Korean cuisine.

The Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) has released details about the upcoming K-FOOD Fair, which will be held in Lyon on June 12th and 13th. The fair will be a platform for Korean food exporters and European buyers to meet.

At the 2024 K-FOOD Fair Lyon B2B, visitors will be introduced to internationally recognised and pioneering Korean foods. Korean cuisine is known for its health benefits and taste, achieved through traditional methods like fermentation, which enhances the natural flavours of ingredients. Visitors are encouraged to discover and experience Korean cuisine, which is at the forefront of global trends.

The K-FOOD Fair, hosted at the InterContinental Lyon—Hotel Dieu in Lyon, France, provides an ideal opportunity to find new business partners and explore products from 30 promising Korean brands. Around 30 exporters of Korean food products—including fresh food, kimchi, snacks, sauces, drinks, and alcoholic beverages—will be present.

You can find participating companies: Online Exhibition | K-FOODTRADE

Visitors will have the opportunity to see and taste the products showcased on-site through various exhibition stands. The on-site meeting platform facilitates organising meetings or business consultations. Advance registration is recommended to explore the diverse range of participating companies.

For more information & registration: https://forms.gle/mkDhFNcdJuHbDALK6

Alongside the B2B event on June 12th and 13th, the ‘K-FOOD Fair’ for general consumers will be held from June 13th to June 16th, providing a fantastic opportunity to experience the appeal of Korean food as a consumer. (2024 LYON K-FOOD FAIR (kfoodfairlyon.com))

The K-FOOD Fair in Lyon presents opportunities to expand your business with Korean agricultural and food exporters.