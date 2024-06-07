B2Broker Expands Crypto Liquidity with 6 New Crypto CFDs Pairs

B2Broker, the leading Prime of Prime (PoP) liquidity and technology provider, has expanded its crypto liquidity offerings by launching six new crypto CFDs pairs, each chosen for their massive trading volume and strong market demand. This decision was influenced by the consistent growth in crypto adoption, the recent green light for Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, and the escalating interest in crypto CFD trading.

With this latest addition, B2Broker’s portfolio now includes a total of 140 crypto CFD pairs, which cover Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap, Algorand, and all the other leading coins and blockchains.

Starting Monday, June 3rd at 6 AM GMT, the following new pairs are available for trading:

TON/USD

FET/USD

RNDR/USD

CAKE/USD

ICP/USD

APT/USD

B2Broker was the first liquidity provider to roll out spot and perpetual futures-based crypto CFDs. The firm has also been at the forefront of introducing NDFs as CFDs in the market.

Today, B2Broker’s crypto CFD liquidity is favoured by over 250 institutional clients and 30 professional funds worldwide because of its stability, consistency, and wide connectivity options (cTrader, oneZero, Prime XM, Centroid, TFB, TradeLocker, Your Bourse, FX Cubic, MT4/MT5, B2Trader, or any other system via FIX API).

A Look at the Newly Added CFD Pairs

TON/USD → Launched in 2018 as “Telegram Open Network” (TON), Toncoin today is a powerful, decentralised layer one blockchain which supports multiple other blockchains, DNS, and storage, serving 650+ dApps, including Notcoin. Toncoin enables staking, payments, large-scale transactions, and smart contracts. Its value surged 280% last year, making it a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $500M

Market Cap: $17B

Total Supply: 5.1B TON

FET/USD → Fetch.ai (FET) is a decentralised network enabling autonomous agents to learn and collaborate via AI and machine learning. Launched by experts in AI and blockchain in 2017, Fetch.ai unveiled the FET token with Binance in 2019. The token’s value has surged by 700% in the past year, driven by AI advancements and growing interest in the industry.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $190M

Market Cap: $1.8B

Total Supply: 2.6B FET

RNDR/USD → The Render Network, introduced in 2017, revolutionises computation services for demanding tasks like AI learning through a swift, fail-safe, blockchain-based peer-to-peer network. The protocol connects GPU power seekers with render resources, guaranteeing secure and error-free processing. RNDR’s value has rocketed by 280% over the past year.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $250M

Market Cap: $4.0B

Total Supply: 530M RNDR

CAKE/USD → CAKE is the native token of PancakeSwap, a leading multi-chain DEX. Boasting $711B trading volume, 1.8M users, and $2.24B value locked across nine blockchains, CAKE’s uses include staking in Syrup Pools, farming rewards, lotteries, team battles, IFOs, and NFTs, making it popular among traders and DeFi enthusiasts.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $230M

Market cap: $800M

Total Supply: 385M CAKE

ICP/USD → Launched by the DFINITY Foundation in May 2021, the Internet Computer acts as a “World Computer,” capable of running almost any online service, bypassing the need for conventional IT infrastructure. The platform’s ICP token serves governance functions, compensates computational nodes, and rewards engaged community members, contributing to its recent value growth.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $80M

Market Cap: $5.7B

Total Supply: 520M ICP

APT/USD → Aptos is a PoS blockchain platform, inaugurated in 2022 by ex-Facebook employees, dedicated to popularising web3 applications and fostering a healthy DApp environment. APT holders can delegate to on-chain validators, who stake APT for consensus and governance participation. Aptos, backed by considerable funding and an outlined growth roadmap, is attracting immense trader attention.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $125M

Market Cap: $4.0B

Total Supply: 1B APT

“We continuously monitor the market, respond to client requests, and identify trends to deliver precisely tailored solutions. For example, following our clients’ feedback, we have recently increased leverage on BTC/USD and ETH/USD, the two most popular pairs, to 1:50. And today, we are adding new pairs – each selected based on demand, relevance, volume, and potential, to ensure that our offerings align with both market needs and client expectations.”

– B2Broker’s Chief Dealing Officer, John Murillo

B2Broker offers liquidity for over 1500 trading instruments across eight categories, including FOREX, Crypto CFDs, Spot Indices, Precious Metals, Single Stocks, ETFs, Commodities, and NDFs CFDs. The firm taps into prime liquidity from Tier-1 providers and smoothly connects their offerings to any brokerages or white label partners via FIX API in 5 minutes.

You can visit B2Broker’s website or contact its sales team to learn more about its tailored liquidity solutions.