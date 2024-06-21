How One Young World’s Lead2030 Is Funding Today’s Leaders for a Brighter Tomorrow

In a world facing immense challenges such as climate change, poverty, and injustice, a new generation of purpose-driven people is stepping up to drive positive transformation. At the forefront of this movement is Lead2030, an ambitious initiative started by the global nonprofit One Young World.

Lead2030 is the world’s largest prize fund for fresh voices actively contributing to the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Launched in partnership with global businesses, Lead2030 aims to identify, fund, and accelerate contributions to SDGs developed by leaders under the age of 30. It highlights the vital role of youth in driving sustainable change, providing substantial financial support and expert guidance to enhance their impact.

“Through the Lead2030 program, with support from our corporate partners, we distributed $525,000 to 11 young leaders, along with tailored mentorship from industry experts designed to help them maximize their impact,” One Young World co-founder Kate Robertson said in its 2023 impact report.

Since its inception, Lead2030 has distributed over $2,075,000 to fund 50 young leaders in 23 countries, demonstrating a strong commitment to nurturing future changemakers and fostering a more sustainable world​.

One Young World’s Lead2030 Empowers Young Leaders To Achieve Sustainability Goals

One Young World focuses on making a difference in the world by bringing out the best in emerging leaders. One Young World’s Lead2030 initiative seeks to empower tomorrow’s movers and shakers to contribute toward achieving the UN’s SDGs. This critical program recognizes the essential role of youth in solving pressing global issues through innovative projects and leadership. Lead2030 collaborates with various corporations and organizations to provide both financial support and expert mentorship to ambitious young individuals.

Annually, Lead2030 offers up to $50,000 to support projects that make significant strides toward achieving the SDGs. This assistance extends beyond monetary contributions, offering access to influential networks, expert guidance, and platforms for presenting initiatives globally. Such support ensures the rapid development and broad impact of each project.

“Since 2010, One Young World Ambassadors have positively impacted the lives of more than 17.5 million people. They are a testament to the progress young people can achieve when they have a platform to lead from,” Robertson said. “Lead2030 will enable this community and young leaders like them to achieve even greater results.”

The sustainability goals will not be achieved without ambitious and meaningful contributions from next-generation problem solvers across every sector of society. With 380 million jobs predicted to be created by achieving the SDGs, and $12 trillion unlocked in market opportunities, the business case for accelerating progress is clear.

The success stories emerging from Lead2030 are both numerous and motivational. Beneficiaries of the initiative have implemented a range of solutions, from renewable energy projects in remote areas to platforms for education and human rights advocacy. These projects are setting the stage for a more sustainable and resilient future.

By investing in young leaders, One Young World is making a significant contribution to a brighter and more sustainable future for everyone. Lead2030 shows that with the right resources and support, today’s youth are ready to lead the transformative changes necessary for global sustainability and equity.

Meet Some of the Young Trailblazers Shining in Lead2030

One of the best ways to understand the impact One Young Young World’s Lead2030 initiative is having on aspiring change catalysts is by getting to know some of the notable names behind the project.

Katerina Sedova of Czechia founded Loono, an organization

elevating health literacy and sparking public discussions on preventative care in Czechia for a decade. The team consists of 100 young doctors, medical students, and professionals, focusing on three main groups: the public, medical students, and legislators. Loono’s prevention initiatives reach 5 million people annually online, and its workshops have hosted over 130,000 participants.

Loono has launched four national campaigns addressing cancer, heart attacks, infertility, and mental health. Additionally, the Preventivka app by Loono has guided over 13,000 individuals to attend neglected health screenings. Loono collaborates with professional medical societies and the Ministry of Health to enhance preventive education and offer expert insights on national preventive guidelines. Working with AstraZeneca, Sedova has researched how noncommunicable diseases are affecting young people, and AstraZeneca’s Young Health Program funds education to target primary risk factors that lead to noncommunicable diseases in later life.

Enkhuun Byambadorj of Mongolia is another Lead2030 participant working with Lead2030 and AstraZeneca. She co-founded Breathe Mongolia, a nonprofit organization working to end the air pollution crisis in Mongolia. “Our mission is to arm people with the resources they need to fight air pollution every day, build cooperation in the fight, and demand policies that uphold the fundamental human right to breathe clean air,” Byambadorj said in a video. “Most recently we launched our interactive Take Action platform, which makes accessible ready-to-use tools and resources to reduce emissions and exposure to air pollution.”

Byambadorj expressed her gratitude to be part of Lead2030. “We’re so excited to be selected as the Lead2030 challenge winner for SDG 3, which will allow us to hold on-the-ground workshops, create community dialogue to find innovative solutions, [and] advocate for policies to reduce emissions and exposure,” Byambadorj said. “With the support of One Young World and AstraZeneca, we look forward to becoming one step closer to our vision of a clean, sustainable, and prosperous Mongolia.”

Samir Lakhani is another Lead2030 participant. Eco-Soap Bank is a nonprofit that employs economically disadvantaged women to recycle unused soap from factories. This soap is then distributed, along with hygiene education, to children and refugees. Through One Young World and Lead2030, he is working with British health, hygiene, and nutrition company Reckitt to put more bars of soap in the hands of those who need it most.

“Globally, unfortunately, it’s estimated that 800 million kids go to school without access to a bar of soap — something that we would all take for granted,” Lakhani said in a video. “By winning this Lead2030 SDG6 award, we are now deeply humbled and take it as a responsibility to scale this lifesaving circular initiative to achieve our 2030 vision. By 2030, we want to employ 4,000 women and reach 125 million children in schools annually with the soap they deserve, along with education.”

See mee One Yound World partnerships here: https://www.deloitte.com/global/en/about/people/social-responsibility/deloitte-one-young-world.html