West Yorkshire Specialist Sportswear and Accessories Retailer Ceases to Trade With £500,000 of Sporting Goods up for Sale

A Bailiff Bridge sports store has closed its doors after 13 years retailing assorted sporting goods across a wide range of general sport and fitness categories.

More than 250 lots from the now closed store are for sale via online auction, with the auction closing at 11am on 21st June 2024.

Asset valuers BPI Asset Advisory are seeking bidders for the company’s sporting goods stock and shop fittings on behalf of Phil Booth of Booth and Co, the liquidator of Toprank Sports Limited.

The online auction covers a wide range of sport & fitness wear and equipment including specialist combat sport apparel along with football, cricket, darts pool, rugby and racket sports. The sale containing over 250 lots can found on BPI’s online auction platform, BPI Auctions.

Interested parties are able to bid for items online from now until the auction closes from 11am on Friday the 21st June. Viewings for the lots are by appointment only.

BPI Asset Advisory director Luke Hartshorn, commented: “The company previously supplied a large number of local and region combat sports clubs with training clothing and accessories. With around £500,000 of stock at retail the vast range of sporting items available will appeal to a range of buyers, from individuals and sporting clubs through to on and offline sporting goods retailers.”

“We would highly recommend anyone interested in taking part in the auction views the lots to see for themselves the breadth and volume of items available.”

