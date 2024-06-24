UK Families Embrace Autumn with Seasonal Activities

With the summer fast approaching, the red, yellow and orange autumnal colour pallet will be here sooner rather than later. So, with this in mind, we wanted to gather a few activities you could do this autumn, as a family, to help build a stronger family bond, whilst also creating childhood memories to treasure forever.

The activities we’ve listed below can be enjoyed both at home, or away on an October breaks UK destinations are offering.

Pumpkin Picking

Whether you’re staying home for the October half term, or heading off on a staycation somewhere in the UK, it’s always good to look online to see if there are any local pumpkin patches near you. Let your kids pick their own pumpkins to carve or decorate for Halloween. Many farms offer additional activities like corn mazes, hayrides, and other seasonal fun.

Conkers

Why not head out into the great outdoors for a walk through nature and collect conkers (horse chestnuts). Once collected, you could take this opportunity to teach your children a childhood game you once enjoyed – Conkers. You can teach them how to thread the conkers onto string and give them tips on how best to break their opponent’s conker in a conker battle.

Leaf crafts

While walking, ask your children to collect some leaves of different shapes, sizes and textures. Once home or back at your holiday accommodation, set up a leaf craft station and create leaf rubbings, leaf prints or leaf collages.

If you find some extraordinary-looking leaves, you could always press and preserve the leaves to create bookmarks or decorate photo frames with images of your holiday inside.

Pick your own

Whether you’re staying home this autumn or heading on a staycation, why not search for a ‘pick your own’ place? You could pick your own pumpkin ready to carve for Halloween or pick apples or other seasonal veg to enjoy as a family. Many ‘pick your own’ places also offer other attractions such as a tractor ride through the apple orchard or farm yard animals waiting to say hello.

Woodland scavenger hunt

Why not create a little game for your little ones whilst they immerse themselves in nature? Creating a scavenger hunt is a great way for the whole family to explore and embrace the nature around them. Before leaving your house or accommodation, why not create a list of things you may find in the woodlands – this can just be a word, or you could cut out images and stick them on a piece of paper to create a list or a woodland bingo card. Or, simply print one of these templates.

You could include items such as acorns, pinecones, certain leaves, feathers, certain wildlife, and so much more.

Whilst walking through the woodlands if they discover an acorn, for example, they can mark it off their list or card. This activity will encourage your children to explore and observe their surroundings, whilst having fun as a family.

By taking part in any of the autumnal activities listed above, not only creates wonderful family memories for all, but also allows your children to connect with nature, and learn about the changing seasons, all whilst exploring the great outdoors.

Many of the activities listed above are inexpensive or free, making them accessible to all families, with any budget this autumn.