B2Prime Expands its Crypto Liquidity Solution with 6 New CFD Pairs – What Does it Mean?

The CoinMarketCap reported that the global crypto market cap is currently at $2.36 trillion, with a total volume of $95 billion traded during the last 24 hours. This surge reflects the massive market growth and increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies, especially after the latest approvals of Bitcoin ETFs in the US, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Australia, and Hong Kong, as well as Ethereum ETFs that the US SEC approved.

Following these trends, crypto brokerage firms and institutional investors require top-notch crypto liquidity solutions, to which B2Prime responds by expanding its offerings and introducing six new top-tier crypto CFD pairs, which are highly demanded by trading professionals and market participants.

Starting Monday, June 3rd at 6 AM GMT, B2Prime offered the following new crypto CFD pairs for trading:

TON/USD

Toncoin, also known as TON, is the cryptocurrency of a decentralised blockchain launched by Telegram in 2018. Evolving from the “Telegram Open Network,” TON supports multiple blockchains, DNS, and advanced storage, hosting over 650 dApps. Over the past year, its value has risen by 280%, ranking it as the 9th largest cryptocurrency.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $265M

Market Cap: $17B

Total Supply: 5.1B TON

FET/USD

Fetch.ai was founded in 2017 to create a decentralised network powered by AI and machine learning. The FET token was launched in 2019 on Binance, providing tools for an AI-driven economy. Its value has increased nearly 700% over the last year.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $237M

Market Cap: $1.3B

Total Supply: 2.6B FET

RNDR/USD

Render Network, launched in 2017, facilitates a range of computational tasks on a blockchain-based network. It connects those needing GPU power with resources, boosting RNDR’s value by 280% in the past year.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $167M

Market Cap: $3B

Total Supply: 530M RNDR

CAKE/USD

CAKE is the native cryptocurrency of PancakeSwap, a DEX supporting multiple blockchains. It allows staking, farming, lotteries, and NFT transactions. With significant trade and locked-in value, CAKE has widespread use and functionality.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $24M

Market Cap: $600M

Total Supply: 385M CAKE

ICP/USD

The Internet Computer, launched by the DFINITY Foundation in 2021, offers a blockchain-based alternative to traditional IT infrastructure. Its native token, ICP, is used for governance and compensating nodes, with massive recent value increases.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $68M

Market Cap: $3.8B

Total Supply: 520M ICP

APT/USD

Aptos, a Layer 1 blockchain launched in 2022 by former Facebook employees, supports web3 applications and a DApp ecosystem. APT is used for staking and governance, attracting strong trader interest.

24-Hour Trading Volume: $155M

Market Cap: $3.1B

Total Supply: 1B APT

This addition increases B2Prime’s liquidity portfolio to 97 crypto CFD pairs, covering Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap, Algorand, and many other top crypto coins and blockchains.

“We constantly monitor the market, respond to client feedback, and track trends to tailor our solutions precisely. For instance, following the client feedback, we’ve increased the leverage on BTC/USD and ETH/USD, the two most popular crypto CFD pairs, to 1:50. Today, we’re adding new pairs—each selected based on demand, relevance, volume, and potential—to ensure our offerings meet both market needs and client expectations.”

– Nick Chrysochos, Executive Director of B2Prime

More About B2Prime’s Prime of Prime Liquidity

B2Prime is an industry-leading liquidity provider that offers one of the broadest selections of crypto CFD pairs. B2Prime crypto liquidity solutions equip multiple market professionals and institutional clients, such as hedge funds, algorithmic trading funds, alternative investment funds, asset managers, family offices, property trading corporations, investment banks, broker-dealers, and other financial intermediaries. B2Prime’s liquidity is known for its stability, consistency and broad connectivity options, including OneZero Hub, Prime XM XCORE, and cTrader.

B2Prime offers multi-asset liquidity that exceeds crypto CFDs, covering Forex, indices, commodities, precious metals, and NDFs CFDs, totalling six asset classes and 220+ instruments, derived from top-tier providers and offering competitive spreads, minimum slippage, and ultra-fast execution.