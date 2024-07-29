The Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL), which made an impressive debut this April at the Yas Marina Circuit, has announced the next phase of its challenge in collaboration with the Drone Champions League (DCL), the world’s leading professional drone racing organization. Building on the success of its inaugural event, the A2RL Drone Race continues to push the boundaries of autonomous technology, blending human skill with cutting-edge advancements in autonomous flight.

The Autonomous Drone Race will gather teams from around the world, including established drone racing teams, research institutions, and enthusiastic rookies. Competitors will compete for a thrilling prize purse of $1 million, striving to achieve maximum agility and speed while navigating various obstacles. Registration is now open at a2rl.io, and interested teams are invited to apply. All entries will undergo a rigorous selection process, and successful teams will participate in a series of tasks to demonstrate their proficiency in using an open-source simulator to fly a drone autonomously. The grand finale will take place in April 2025, where the winner will be crowned.

Organized by ASPIRE, A2RL integrates artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, and extreme sports to push the limits of future mobility, making it the largest autonomous racing league in the world. The A2RL extreme autonomous drone race will challenge researchers to program drones to navigate through gates and avoid obstacles using onboard sensors and computational power. The main goal is to set a benchmark for innovation in algorithms while using minimal sensor technology in complex environments.

The A2RL Drone Challenge will also include a STEM focus, inviting high school students to participate in the competition.

Announcing the new competition, H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary General of ATRC, said: “Experimenting in extreme conditions is essential for discovering new boundaries and breakthroughs in science. We’re inspiring global collaboration, driving technological progress, and creating a future where autonomous solutions transform industries and improve lives.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO at ASPIRE, added: “This is an exciting evolution of our A2RL extreme racing series. DCL is a like-minded partner with years of invaluable drone racing experience. Together, we are not only adding a new autonomous dimension to drone racing but also demonstrating the limitless possibilities of unmanned aerial vehicles through this competition.”

Markus Stampfer, Executive Chair of Drone Champions AG, the organizer of the Drone Champions League (DCL), said: “Our mission at DCL has always been to push the boundaries of drone racing. Partnering with ASPIRE to advance autonomous drone flying is a natural next step for us. We are thrilled to bring our extensive experience to this pioneering competition, supporting ASPIRE with the knowledge we’ve gained from years of developing race drones and working with the world’s best drone pilots.”

By advancing drone technology, this race aims to make drone usage accessible worldwide, ultimately reducing costs and driving innovation across industries such as health and logistics.