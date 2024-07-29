Leading prime property finance firm CapitalRise continues its impressive growth trajectory, today announcing three loans totaling £20 million that were originated within a nine-day period in June, setting a new record for the firm. All deals were facilitated by Associate Director Raf Chowdhury, with support from Analyst Max Brady.

The first deal was a £4.59 million Senior Development Loan for a project in South Ascot, Berkshire. This development in the Prime Home Counties reflects the firm’s growing prime property loan book outside the capital.

The second deal was a £4.8 million Senior Development Loan for a conversion scheme in Ealing, a highly desirable residential area. The final deal was a £10.4 million Senior Development Loan for a new build luxury apartment scheme in Chelsea.

CapitalRise’s success is attributed to the diligent efforts of its Origination and Credit teams, increased demand from prime property borrowers, expanded lending capacity—including a new £250 million bank funding line—and recent hires of top talent.

South Ascot, Berkshire

Located near Ascot Racecourse and Swinley Forest Golf Club, this project highlights the rising prominence of the Prime Home Counties market. It involves demolishing the existing structure to redevelop it into a three-storey building with six flats.

Ealing

CapitalRise provided a £4.8 million senior development loan to a seasoned developer in Ealing, London. The project will convert a large detached property into eight residential flats, redevelop a stable block into a three-bedroom house, and retain and transform the existing public house into a high-end restaurant.

Cheyne Place, Chelsea

CapitalRise closed a £10.4 million facility for a scheme at Cheyne Place, Chelsea, to refinance existing debt and fund the construction of five luxury apartments. The project involves demolishing the current building and constructing a modern six-storey residential building, including a basement. The origination team completed the deal just one week after formal credit committee approval.

Introduced by Rickesh Patel, Director at Mantra Commercial, this was the first deal completion by CapitalRise introduced by Mantra.

Following these loans, CapitalRise has originated over £345 million in loans against prime property assets with a collective gross development value of £896 million since its inception in 2016.

Uma Rajah, CEO and Co-Founder of CapitalRise, said: “We are committed to celebrating our team’s successes, and it is a privilege to recognize Raf for his record-breaking achievement. Raf’s passion for the Prime Property Market and tireless work ethic have been invaluable since he joined us in 2022.”

Raf Chowdhury, Associate Director at CapitalRise, commented: “In the Prime Property sector, especially amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, agility and determination are essential for successful loan completion. Our recent success is a testament to our credit committee’s expertise and our ability to operate efficiently.”

Rickesh Patel, Director at Mantra Commercial, added: “When our client approached us for funding, we needed a lender who could mobilize quickly and understood prime real estate. CapitalRise demonstrated their expertise throughout the process with clear communication and a pragmatic approach.”

By advancing drone technology, this race aims to make drone usage accessible worldwide, ultimately reducing costs and driving innovation across industries such as health and logistics.