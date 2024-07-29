Pearns Point , Antigua, Launches Luxury Turnkey Villas

Pearns Point, the highly anticipated beach and oceanfront development in Antigua, has launched luxury turnkey villas as part of its new Plot & Plan Programme.

For the first time, Pearns Point offers pre-designed finished villas at a final price, providing buyers with simplicity, peace of mind, and access to the developer’s extensive team of international designers, building partners, and local expertise.

Buyers can choose between two designs: the “classically glamorous” or “naturally modern.” Both options, created by internationally renowned architects familiar with Pearns Point, offer a perfect balance of tropical indoor/outdoor living using sustainable techniques and materials. Each design can be adjusted to suit different lots at Pearns Point upon agreement with the buyer.

Adam Gobat, Sales Director at Pearns Point, commented: “We are thrilled to launch the Plot & Plan Programme. This is an excellent option for those who have fallen in love with the natural beauty of Pearns Point but lead busy lives and want a villa built for them.”

The community of luxury homes is located on a spectacular peninsula on the west coast of Antigua, connected to the mainland by a narrow causeway. Resembling a national park, the peninsula boasts outstanding natural beauty, surrounded by eight idyllic and secluded beaches. Buyers can choose from beachfront, oceanfront, or ocean-view lots, each offering stunning vistas across the turquoise sea.

The development is mindful of the island’s native fauna and flora, utilizing natural resources and locally sourced materials wherever possible, blending seamlessly with the landscape. The area comprises over 137 acres of mature landscaping, carefully sub-divided into residential lots, a third of which have already been sold. Homes at Pearns Point are designed to be energy-efficient, reducing power consumption for air conditioning and pool systems.

Pearns Point offers a rare and exciting opportunity to own property in one of the Caribbean’s most stunning luxury developments. Land plots extend along Antigua’s western coast, a prime and unspoiled location with spectacular ocean views and unrivaled seclusion. Jolly Harbour, with its abundance of shops, bars, and restaurants, is just a five-minute drive away. Some of the island’s main attractions, including the capital St. John’s, the airport, and English Harbour, are within a 40-minute drive.

Easily accessible from many major destinations, Antigua is a playground for thrill-seekers and those seeking relaxation. As a hub of international sailing activity, it hosts some of the world’s most prestigious yacht regattas, including Antigua Sailing Week and Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. Its turquoise waters attract snorkelers and divers, while land activities include golfing at Cedar Valley Golf Club, competing in the annual triathlon, zip-lining in the rainforest, and beach hopping. The island’s thriving dining scene adds to its charm and excitement.