B2Core iOS v1.24: Expanding Functionality with Services, Zendesk, and Enhanced IB Reports

In an ongoing effort to deliver the most comprehensive CRM experience for iOS users, the B2Broker team has released version 1.24 of the B2Core mobile application. This update follows the recent v1.23 release, which primarily concentrated on refining the user interface and visual design. Version 1.24 introduces several vital functionalities to enhance the user experience. These include introducing a new “Services” section, integrating with the popular Zendesk platform, and upgrading reports within the IB Module.

Services Section: A Unified Hub for Streamlined Operations

The B2Core iOS v1.24 update introduces a brand-new “Services” menu, streamlining access to frequently used functionalities. This centralised hub provides users with a convenient way to locate supported services such as Trading, Finances, Helpdesk, IB, and others.

The menu offers further customisation through a user-friendly drag-and-drop function, allowing individuals to arrange widgets according to their personal preferences. Additionally, the “Services” section provides a glimpse into upcoming services planned for release shortly, keeping users informed about the evolving B2Core platform.

Seamless Customer Support via Zendesk Integration

Building upon the successful integration of Zendesk, a leading AI-powered customer service platform, into the B2Core web application, version 1.24 of the B2Core iOS app now offers seamless access to the same functionalities.

Zendesk empowers users with a comprehensive suite of tools, including ticketing, live chat, and AI-powered assistance, streamlining communication and resolving client inquiries. Conveniently accessible through the Profile section, the Helpdesk feature leverages Zendesk, allowing users to transition directly from the app without additional login procedures.

Enhanced IB Functionality with Detailed Client Activity Reports

The B2Core iOS v1.24 update further expands the capabilities of the IB module by introducing a new “Clients” section within the IB Room. This addition empowers users to access comprehensive reports on their Direct and Sub-IB clients acquired through referral links.

The reports provide valuable insights into each client’s trading activity, including total trading volumes. Additionally, users can view the rewards earned based on their referral program, enabling them to track the success of their client acquisition efforts.

The B2Core iOS v1.24 update introduces comprehensive reports on rewards deposited into users’ wallets within the IB Room. With all transaction details accessible at a single tap, this feature empowers users with complete control over their earnings and simplifies rewards management. The “Rewards” section, conveniently located at the bottom of the IB module, provides this enhanced functionality.

B2Core iOS: Committed to Continuous Improvement

The B2Core team remains committed to improving the B2Core mobile platform. Upcoming updates promise to introduce savings modules, bonuses, and a more comprehensive range of functionalities. This dedication ensures the mobile app achieves feature parity with the web version, empowering clients with seamless access to essential functionalities from any device.

Stay tuned for exciting upcoming updates!

More About B2Core

Developed by B2Broker, B2Core is a versatile CRM and back-office solution designed for Forex, crypto, securities, and other brokers. The platform integrates various payment systems, SMS services, trading platforms, KYC providers, and marketing tools. It features a customisable dashboard, detailed reports, anti-fraud systems, and affiliate program support and aims to streamline business operations, enhance client management, and boost security and efficiency for brokerages and exchanges.