B2Core Introduces New Update Package (v13 and iOS v1.23) with Performance and UI Enhancement

B2Core, a renowned CRM solution provider, has put together a new update for its back-office management solution and mobile application. This update commemorates the daily hard work the team of 50 engineers has put in to improve B2Core CRM features and allow clients to make the most of their businesses using advanced technology.

The new update marks a crucial milestone for the B2Core CRM v13 update, which improves streamlining business operations and improves end-user experience.

The main features of the new B2Core update include the integration of ZenDesk and ShuftiPro and the implementation of Travel Rule, as well as significant UI enhancements and revised Savings Module v1.1. These introductions aim to improve user experience and platform performance.

Moreover, the new iOS update, v1.23, provides a refined user interface and layouts, offering app users superior interaction and convenience.

Elevating Customer Service with ZenDesk Integration

Creating a solid client relationship is essential for any brokerage firm. B2Core introduces Zendesk integration as a leading customer service tool that uses AI to improve and personalise customer interactions.

Zendesk offers outstanding support tools, facilitating customer service through e-mails, phone calls, live chat, self-service portals and social media platforms. Each channel is powered by AI capabilities, providing customers-focused support to solve their unique problems swiftly.

Clients can find and buy the Zendesk package and add it to the B2Core CRM to expand the customer support capabilities. Together with the AI-powered Zendesk, brokers can customise customer interactions using chatbots to reduce the time spent with clients and optimise user satisfaction.

B2Core is an avid user of Zendesk, which vouches for its effectiveness in automating customer support processes to minimise time spent with each customer and maximise customer satisfaction.

Upgrading ShuftiPro KYC Integration for Improved Security and Compliance

B2Core offer ShuftiPro KYC integration to expand the document submission option to a new “ADDRESS” group. This enables clients to submit address verification documents, such as utility bills, lease contracts, and other documents. Additionally, clients can customise the verification requests according to their specific needs to add more flexibility.

Travel Rule Through B2BinPay – Advanced Regulatory Adherence

Notabene, a Travel Rule solution provider that works with B2BinPay, is now available on B2Core. This regulation requires collecting specific user and transaction details during deposits and withdrawals to minimise money laundering and illegal financing. The integration with Notabene is essential for brokerage firms that comply with the Crypto Travel Rule, which requires the regular provision of company information.

Clients can now more seamlessly ensure transparency and compliance with the Travel Rule with Notabene. By adhering to the Travel Rule, B2Core CRM enables businesses to manage crypto and digital asset operations without regulatory barriers in key regions, such as the US, EU, Switzerland, Canada, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Revamping The Savings Module v1.1 for Better Passive Income Generation

After a successful introduction in the B2Core V2.1 update, the savings feature has been revamped to improve its functionality and profitability model. The renewed Savings Module v1.1 enables end-users to generate passive income with digital assets by transferring their digital holdings into interest savings accounts, similar to those banks offer.

Ultimately, this will allow users to earn passive income on their idle digital assets instead of stacking them. This much-needed feature accommodates clients’ demands to leverage their crypto assets without actively trading, allowing brokers to offer more value and attract more customers.

Fresh-Looking Interface Design

The B2Core update has redesigned its interface, giving it a new look focusing on visual aesthetics and intuitive experience. This results in a more user-friendly interface for end-users, enabling them to find crucial information and functionalities seamlessly.

The New Bonuses Section

The redesigned interface has a new Bonuses page, where clients can quickly access the broker’s available bonus programs. This empowers users to explore and join various programs that resonate with their trading objectives and improve their platform interaction.

Additionally, users can subscribe to or track active bonuses to stay informed and create a pleasant client experience.

More Accurate Trading Account Details

The renewed interfaces incorporate more detail and statistical data for all trading accounts. Users can navigate their accounts and gain valuable insights into crucial trading metrics, such as balance, equity, free funds, credit and leverage. This allows users to make informed investment decisions and manage their portfolios efficiently.

Aside from numerical data, the visual graphics were equally enhanced to showcase equity performance. With interactive charts equipped with scaling and marker tracking options, the platform offers a clear and dynamic view of account performance. This makes it easier for users to track trends, find key performance indicators and adjust their strategies.

New Favourites Trading Accounts for Facilitated Access

The newly designed interface introduces a “Favourites Trading Accounts” widget inside the dashboard. This widget allows clients to list their most frequently accessed accounts and seamlessly monitor key parameters, such as balance, equity, and margin. This streamlined approach supports informed decision-making and simplifies account management.

Deposits and Withdrawals Made Easier

The V13 update has significantly simplified the deposit and withdrawal processes to ensure seamless financial transaction management. This includes applying auto-substitution in selects and removing unnecessary steps to avoid confusion. Moreover, the group options were removed from the workflow to streamline the navigation process better.

More importantly, the update prominently displays QR codes for mobile transactions to support a faster and more efficient transaction experience. This feature focuses on user-friendliness, minimises friction points and empowers active participation in the crypto world.

Revamped B2Core iOS App: What Does it Offer?

The B2Core mobile app update for iOS devices is another development in the company’s CRM system. The new iOS 1.23 introduces significant improvements to enhance the app’s user experience.

BBP iOS Integration

The B2Core CRM mobile version seamlessly integrates the iOS app of B2Trader, offering an advanced user experience through single sign-on capabilities. Once users log into the B2Core mobile app, they can access the BBP iOS app without having to enter their credentials again. This swift accessibility enhances user convenience in managing their accounts and starting trading instantly.

Modern Dashboards

The new dashboard has been reorganised and equipped with the ability to seamlessly interact with other elements broken down into sections, facilitating quick access to needed data. The application’s visual appearance and the level of interactivity have also been revamped by adding customisable widgets, which further facilitate quick access to associated data types.

More Widgest = Simplified Access

The new update uses a convenient widget system that enables users to find the necessary information at a glance without opening the app, such as:

Banners

Banner widgets offer access to visual information about critical events, innovations or news associated with the application development process and usage.

Total Balance

The total balance widget allows users to quickly find and check the total balance of wallet accounts in USD to assess the available capital amount swiftly.

Last Transactions

This widget facilitates monitoring statistical data relevant to recent transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals, exchanges or transfers between addresses, and the status. This is valuable for users who want to get detailed data about their trading process quickly.

Favourite Trading Accounts

This widget allows users to rank all accounts by priority and select their favourites. Users can also constantly view comprehensive and key relevant information, such as total balance, actual capital, and leverage level.

IB Program

This widget allows users to access available IB programs, check the data and details about existing IB programs and quickly send a join request to any new IB program from the Dashboard.

Raising The Bar in Platform Functionality and Performance

B2Core’s endless dedication to excellence puts the company at the forefront of back-office CRM development. The new B2Core v13 and iOS V1.23 breathe new life into transparent account management, user convenience and platform performance.

With redesigned visuals and improved functionalities, B2Broker’s CRM solution, B2Core, solidifies its position as a market leader that meets and exceeds customer expectations and maintains the highest quality in innovation and customisation.