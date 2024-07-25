The 3rd annual UK Black Business Entrepreneurs Conference (BBEC) took place on July 11th, 2024, at the prestigious NatWest Conference Centre in Bishopsgate, London. The event was a resounding success, hosting over 250 delegates and speakers from various sectors of entrepreneurship. This year’s conference was acclaimed as the best yet, with attendees praising its exceptional organization and content.

“Each year it keeps getting better than the previous year. I didn’t think it was possible,” said one enthusiastic delegate.

“Dr. Carlton and the team have created a unique experience unlike anything else in the market. I am just happy I bought my ticket early to this sold-out event.” said another delegate.

“From the moment I walked into the venue, I knew something special was about to happen. The atmosphere they create is electric and has a different vibe than any other conference I have ever been to. There is truly nothing like this.” said another.

BBEC 2024 featured a diverse lineup of speakers from around the globe, including renowned figures such as:

• Lord Hastings, Chair – SOAS University of London; Professor of Leadership, Huntsman Business School, USA; Chair, London Chamber of Commerce Black Business Assoc; Ttustee One Young World; NED Saxton Bamphylde; NED Cornerstone VC

• Dr Carlton Brown, Author of the Black Entrepreneur Report, Entrepreneur & Academic

• Hamid Ibrahim, Co-founder of Kugali Media

• Andy Davis, Founding Partner from 10×10 Capital

• Emmanuel Asuquo, Founder of OneStopSave.com

• Theresa Harrison, Global Diversity Lead from EY

• Nedra Dixon, Global Supplier Inclusion and Sustainability Client Offering Lead from Accenture

• Patricia Hamzahee Advisor & Impact Investor,

• Dilys Kyeiwaa Winterkorn, MD of Pathway Fund

• Sharniya Ferdinand, Natwest Enterprise Community Strategy Director

• Byron Dixon OBE, Founder & CEO of the award-winning brand, Micro-Fresh®

• Valerie Brandes, Founder of the Jacaranda Books

• Tevin Tobun, Chief Executive at GV Group

• Vusi Thembekwayo, Global Speaker, Best -Selling Author, Award-winning Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of School of Scale and VT Club 100

• Lucy Quist, Financial Services & Telecommunications Executive, Board NED, Author and

• Derek Redmond, Olympian, World and European relay champion, Motivational Speaker and TV Personality

Their insights and experiences inspired and motivated attendees, providing valuable knowledge and strategies for business success.