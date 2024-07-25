The 3rd annual UK Black Business Entrepreneurs Conference (BBEC) took place on July 11th, 2024, at the prestigious NatWest Conference Centre in Bishopsgate, London. The event was a resounding success, hosting over 250 delegates and speakers from various sectors of entrepreneurship. This year’s conference was acclaimed as the best yet, with attendees praising its exceptional organization and content.
“Each year it keeps getting better than the previous year. I didn’t think it was possible,” said one enthusiastic delegate.
“Dr. Carlton and the team have created a unique experience unlike anything else in the market. I am just happy I bought my ticket early to this sold-out event.” said another delegate.
“From the moment I walked into the venue, I knew something special was about to happen. The atmosphere they create is electric and has a different vibe than any other conference I have ever been to. There is truly nothing like this.” said another.
BBEC 2024 featured a diverse lineup of speakers from around the globe, including renowned figures such as:
• Lord Hastings, Chair – SOAS University of London; Professor of Leadership, Huntsman Business School, USA; Chair, London Chamber of Commerce Black Business Assoc; Ttustee One Young World; NED Saxton Bamphylde; NED Cornerstone VC
• Dr Carlton Brown, Author of the Black Entrepreneur Report, Entrepreneur & Academic
• Hamid Ibrahim, Co-founder of Kugali Media
• Andy Davis, Founding Partner from 10×10 Capital
• Emmanuel Asuquo, Founder of OneStopSave.com
• Theresa Harrison, Global Diversity Lead from EY
• Nedra Dixon, Global Supplier Inclusion and Sustainability Client Offering Lead from Accenture
• Patricia Hamzahee Advisor & Impact Investor,
• Dilys Kyeiwaa Winterkorn, MD of Pathway Fund
• Sharniya Ferdinand, Natwest Enterprise Community Strategy Director
• Byron Dixon OBE, Founder & CEO of the award-winning brand, Micro-Fresh®
• Valerie Brandes, Founder of the Jacaranda Books
• Tevin Tobun, Chief Executive at GV Group
• Vusi Thembekwayo, Global Speaker, Best -Selling Author, Award-winning Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of School of Scale and VT Club 100
• Lucy Quist, Financial Services & Telecommunications Executive, Board NED, Author and
• Derek Redmond, Olympian, World and European relay champion, Motivational Speaker and TV Personality
Their insights and experiences inspired and motivated attendees, providing valuable knowledge and strategies for business success.
One of the additional highlights of the conference was the “Pitch for Success” session, where seven promising businesses pitched their ideas to potential investors and retailer judges, including representatives from Booker, Cotswold Fayre, Selfridges, Wakuda, Love Drinks, and Drinks One. This session underscored BBEC’s commitment to fostering economic opportunities and growth for Black entrepreneurs.
Delegates also enjoyed a rich cultural experience, starting with a gospel choir to open the proceedings and a menu featuring Caribbean and African cuisine provided by esteemed suppliers. Additionally, attendees received jam-packed goodie bags, adding to the overall enriching experience.
The founder and author of the Black Business Entrepreneurs Report Dr Carlton Brown and the same-named Conference stated,
“We must believe in the possibilities of what is possible and we have to create an environment where change is possible .because if “Nothing changes, Nothing changes.“
BBEC 2024 left delegates educated, empowered, and engaged, reinforcing its role as a pivotal event in the entrepreneurial calendar. The conference continues to focus on economic access and opportunities, making a significant impact on the UK’s black business community.