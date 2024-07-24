In 2023, the average monthly Broadband package cost in the UK was £26.90, down £3.78 from £30.68 in 2022.

For 2024, the UK ranks 96th globally in terms of Broadband affordability, with a monthly package price of £30.46.

The Solomon Islands is the most expensive country for Broadband in 2024, with an average monthly cost of £360.

Sudan offers the cheapest Broadband at £1.81 per month, likely due to the collapse of the Sudanese Pound.

As inflation rises in the UK, major broadband providers like BT, Vodafone, and Three have increased their prices by 7.9% this year. Experts at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals have examined broadband cost trends over the past seven years to show how UK prices compare globally.

In 2023, the UK’s average monthly broadband cost was £26.90, marking a decrease from £30.68 the previous year. This price is 31% below the global average of £43.95. By 2024, the UK ranks 96th globally for broadband affordability, with an average cost of £30.46. The largest gap was observed in 2020, when the global average was 58% higher than the UK’s average.

Sudan offers the lowest broadband prices, with an average monthly cost of £1.81, which is £28.65 less than the UK’s 2024 rate. In contrast, Western Europe generally has higher broadband costs, averaging £39 per month, with no country in the region making it into the top 50 cheapest globally. Malta is the least expensive in Western Europe, with an average broadband price of £21 per month, £9.46 lower than the UK average.

Globally, the most significant rise in broadband prices occurred from 2019 to 2020, with the average monthly cost increasing by 25%, from £48.77 to £65.42, which may have likely been due to Covid pandemic. In 2024, there was a 1.84% decrease in prices worldwide from 2023, now averaging £43.95 compared to £44.76.

Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Expert at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals shares her tips on securing the best broadband offers amidst the cost of living:

“Finding the best broadband deal firstly involves comparing prices and packages from multiple providers to understand what’s available in different areas. It is crucial to pay attention to the speed and data limits to ensure they meet individual needs, especially if users work or study from home and require a more advanced broadband.

Additionally, looking for any hidden fees — such as installation charges — which may come as a surprise to customers. It’s also recommended to read customer reviews to gauge service reliability and customer support quality. Lastly, consider bundling services or packages, such as TV and phone, to potentially save further. By carrying out thorough research and considering all factors, users can find a broadband deal that offers the best value for their needs.”