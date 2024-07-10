Sir Alec Reed’s numerous charitable initiatives, including the match-funding charity Big Give, have raised hundreds of millions of pounds. Over the years, he has founded seven charities and two schools and authored four business books. Knighted in 2011 for his services to business and charity, Sir Alec also founded several companies, with Reed established in 1960.

Reflecting on the milestone, he says, “Reaching a milestone birthday this year, along with 65 years of the Reed Group, inspired us to do something extra special.”

The Reed Foundation owns 18% of Reed, making it the largest single shareholder of the business. Under the new scheme, employees can choose any UK-registered charity regulated by the England & Wales Charity Commission, Scottish Charity Commission, or Northern Ireland Charity Commission to receive donations.

“We are incredibly excited to see what charities will be picked and the impact it will have on the community that relies on them. This gives our co-members the opportunity to choose causes which matter to them and make a real difference to charities close to our hearts.

“We hope our donations not only drive a positive impact for a plethora of UK charities but will also help to offer support and stronger purpose to our much-appreciated employees”, concludes Sir Alec.