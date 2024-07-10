Robert Walters announced today that it is consolidating its three brands – Robert Walters, Walters People, and Resource Solutions – into a single brand, Robert Walters. This move represents a significant step in the company’s vision to become the world’s most trusted talent solutions provider.

This unification comes at a time of evolving global landscapes, where both the talent needs and hiring processes of businesses are changing, as well as the expectations of today’s professionals.

By merging its expertise in specialist professional recruitment, recruitment outsourcing, and talent advisory into one entity, Robert Walters aims to offer a comprehensive suite of talent solutions to help organizations address their hiring challenges more effectively.

Robert Walters will now provide three core service lines:

Specialist Professional Recruitment: encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management.

encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management. Recruitment Outsourcing: enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to Robert Walters either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS).

enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to Robert Walters either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS). Talent Advisory: supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy.

Toby Fowlston – CEO of Robert Walters, comments:

“In the past few years, organisations’ hiring requirements have become more complex. From managing talent pipelines, whilst ensuring hiring is inclusive, through to accommodating different modes of employment, our clients want guidance and advice from a single partner across their talent landscape and we have evolved to meet their needs.

“In this increasingly complex world, we want to make our clients’ lives easier. By combining our complementary expertise, products and services – specialist professional recruitment, recruitment outsourcing and talent advisory – we offer end-to-end talent solutions across the 31 countries we operate in.”

A New Look

As part of this brand unification, Robert Walters has introduced a new logo and visual identity that captures the essence of its global reach and expertise in talent solutions. The brand, designed to reflect the company’s commitment to quality of service, features refreshed design, imagery and typography – and has been awarded the Best Professional Services Rebrand at the Transform Awards earlier this year.

The company’s digital presence will be revamped to align with the new visual identity, providing a seamless user experience for clients and candidates across the globe.

Toby adds: “Next year will mark 40 years of Robert Walters, and we are excited to be evolving into a talent solutions business whilst building upon, and continuing to grow, our specialist professional recruitment offering.

“Our vision is to become the world’s most trusted talent solutions business, but our purpose remains unchanged – to help organisations find the skills and solutions to reach their goals and assist talented professionals to power their unique potential.”