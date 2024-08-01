Baldwins Travel Earns Regional and National Recognition in 2024 Awards

Baldwins Travel is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured with two significant awards at the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards this year. The company was named Travel Agent of the Year for London and South East England 2024 and Small High Street Agency of the Year 2024.

The awards ceremony, held at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London, featured Nick Marks, the Managing Director, and nine team members from Baldwins Travel. The group was ecstatic to receive recognition both regionally and nationally, showcasing their unwavering dedication and hard work.

Nick Marks expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to have won these awards not only for our region but also at a national level. We are passionate about travel, expanding our high street presence in the last 10 months with new branches open in Haywards Heath, Westerham, and Grantham! The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of ALL our team. Winning these coveted awards is truly amazing, and these awards are wholly theirs.”

The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are recognised as the premier event for celebrating excellence in the travel sector in the UK and Ireland. These awards honour the best in the industry, celebrating outstanding achievements across various categories and specialisations.

The prestigious event, attended by over 700 guests, was hosted by radio and TV personality Jordan North, along with Travel Weekly’s editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley. Sponsored by Celestyal, the winners were determined through votes from travel industry suppliers such as tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and tourist boards, with expert panels adjudicating certain categories.

Travel Weekly is a leading multimedia company and magazine in the UK travel industry, known for its comprehensive coverage in print, digital, and event formats.