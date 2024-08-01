Maker&Son Launches Circular Initiative for Eco-Friendly Sofa Solutions

Maker&Son, a leading name in sustainable luxury furniture, is proud to launch their Circular Initiative. This programme allows customers to donate or sell back their Maker&Son sofas, which will be refreshed and resold at a pre-loved price point.

This initiative aligns with Maker&Son’s commitment to creating lifetime products, focusing on extending the lifecycle of their sofas, reducing waste, and providing sustainable, high-quality furniture options. The Circular Initiative offers an eco-friendly solution, ensuring that Maker&Son’s craftsmanship and timeless design are accessible to a wider audience.

Bradley Coulson, Managing Director of Maker&Son, shared his excitement about the new initiative:

“At Maker&Son, we believe it is important to take responsibility for the items we produce. While all our furniture is built to last a lifetime, sometimes life changes and with it our living arrangements and the needs we have for furniture in our homes. We find that our sofas are often handed down or passed on through families and friends, and our new Circular Initiative provides a natural extension to this. By widening the opportunity to own a ‘pre-loved’ piece of furniture to new audiences over time we can prolong and future-proof the lifecycle of our sofas further as well as offer an alternative to buying new – with items being refreshed and resold at a lower price point than our newly made-to-order pieces.”

Olivia, Head of Product Development at Maker&Son, described the meticulous process involved in refurbishing each sofa:

“We take immense pride in creating long-lasting, timeless furniture using the highest quality natural materials and value the craftsmanship and time that goes into making each piece. As part of our work to create a more sustainable landscape within the luxury furniture industry, we are continuously exploring new and innovative ways to extend the use of our furniture wherever possible. Through our Circular Initiative, we ensure that every item sent to us is carefully inspected, restored, and refreshed to meet our exacting standards. This process will allow us to maintain the high quality and unparalleled levels of comfort that our brand is known for well into the future.”

Starting from September 2024, customers interested in participating in the Circular Initiative can register their existing Maker&Son sofas for evaluation. Approved sofas will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment process and be made available for purchase on the Maker&Son website.

For more information on the Circular Initiative, visit makerandson.com or contact the UK team at newenquiries.uk@makerandson.com or call 0800 808 5408.