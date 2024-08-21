A Carbon Emission Game-Changer Seeks £5M Investment to Build Advanced Production Facilities in Milton Keynes.

MK Electrical Group is thrilled to unveil BoilerWave, the world’s first microwave boiler, poised to transform home heating with its eco-friendly, energy-efficient approach. This innovative technology is set to support the UK’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by offering a sustainable alternative to traditional gas boilers, a major source of greenhouse gases.

A Leap Toward Net Zero

BoilerWave marks a significant advancement in home heating technology. Unlike conventional gas boilers, which burn fossil fuels, BoilerWave uses microwave technology to heat water efficiently and safely without producing carbon dioxide. This breakthrough comes at a crucial time as the UK intensifies efforts to cut its carbon footprint and shift towards cleaner energy.

Currently, 26 million gas boilers in the UK emit an average of 3.54 tonnes of CO2 each per year, totaling over 92 million tonnes annually—about 14% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The Benefits of BoilerWave

BoilerWave provides the comfort and reliability of traditional boilers but with reduced environmental impact:

Zero Emissions : Operates without direct emissions, significantly lowering household carbon footprints.

: Operates without direct emissions, significantly lowering household carbon footprints. Energy Efficiency : Delivers instant, consistent heating with minimal energy waste.

: Delivers instant, consistent heating with minimal energy waste. Safety : No gas or open flames, enhancing safety for homeowners.

: No gas or open flames, enhancing safety for homeowners. Compact Design: Space-saving, ideal for modern homes.

Supporting the UK’s Green Transition

BoilerWave aligns with the UK Government’s 2035 goal to phase out gas boilers and the broader 2050 net-zero emissions target. This eco-friendly alternative is crucial in accelerating the transition to cleaner energy.

Gary McCauley, CEO of MK Electrical Group, stated, “Our aim with BoilerWave is to provide a practical, sustainable heating solution that supports the UK’s carbon reduction goals. Replacing just one gas boiler with BoilerWave can prevent 3.54 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted each year. The impact of widespread adoption could be substantial.”

Join the Heating Revolution

MK Electrical Group invites homeowners, installers, builders, and policymakers to explore BoilerWave and contribute to a greener future. As the first microwave boiler on the market, BoilerWave is a key innovation in the fight against climate change.

The company is launching a campaign to raise £5 million for cutting-edge production facilities in Milton Keynes. This investment will help scale production and meet growing demand while continuing to advance home heating technology.

The idea for BoilerWave emerged from a personal challenge. After a severe vehicle accident in 2016 left Gary McCauley hospitalized, he used his recovery time to envision a new way to heat homes. “Determined not to be defined by my circumstances, I focused on creating something transformative,” McCauley said. “BoilerWave became my mission, and I began developing the prototype as soon as I was able.”

BoilerWave represents a major step forward in reducing energy consumption and carbon footprints. MK Electrical Group is seeking investors and partners to help bring this groundbreaking technology to market and usher in a new era of home heating.