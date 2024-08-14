Centrus, the global corporate finance firm specializing in real assets and essential services, has announced the appointment of Russell Schofield-Bezer as a Senior Advisor to its Higher Education team.

Russell, the founder and CEO of RSB Advisory Ltd., which offers strategic advice, stakeholder engagement, and industrial partnership services to universities and other organizations, will support Centrus in advancing its strategic growth in the sector. His focus will include financing for student accommodation, campus real estate, and energy transition initiatives.

Currently, Russell serves on the board of the University of Lincoln as the Chair of the Finance, Infrastructure, and Investment Committee. He has previously advised the Universities of Manchester, Leeds, and Sheffield, and was Chief Operating Officer at Northern Gritstone.

With over 30 years of experience in capital raising and investment, Russell has spent 14 years at HSBC in London and New York, most recently as Chief Investment Officer of the Private Bank in the Americas. He also held senior positions at JPMorgan Chase for 15 years.

Phil Jenkins, CEO at Centrus, comments: “Russell’s expertise and links in the education space will bolster our Higher Education offering to enable us to better help educational institutions to build financial strategies, access capital and manage risk.”

Russell Schofield-Bezer, Special Advisor, Higher Education at Centrus, adds: “I’m looking forward to working with the Centrus team to develop strategic partnerships with leading educational institutions. Centrus has an impressive track record in the higher education sector, and together we will build on our collective expertise to help these institutions navigate the financial challenges currently facing the sector.”