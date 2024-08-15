ThinkCapital Debuts with Innovative Trading Challenges and High-Tech Platforms

ThinkCapital offers traders distinctive routes to secure funded accounts with customisable trading conditions. Supported by the highly-regarded multi-regulated broker ThinkMarkets, ThinkCapital presents three unique trading challenges: Lightning, Dual Step, and Nexus. Traders have access to advanced platforms such as ThinkTrader, TradingView, and MetaTrader 5, with customisable add-ons like increased profit shares, Expert Advisors, and additional drawdowns.

LONDON, UK. 14 August 2024 – ThinkCapital, a forward-thinking prop trading evaluation firm (www.thinkcapital.com), has officially launched, offering traders a new opportunity to gain larger trading accounts by participating in a series of structured challenges. The CEO of ThinkCapital, Faizan Anees, remarked, “Our goal is to democratize the world of Prop Trading, helping skilled traders bridge the gap between the energy and edge they possess and the access to financial resources that can maximize their abilities and foster financial independence. By offering cutting-edge technology and support, ThinkCapital aims to empower traders to excel in the dynamic world of finance, enabling them to trade confidently and reach their full potential.”

Backed by ThinkMarkets’ Robust Technology

The advanced liquidity and technology that underpin ThinkCapital are provided by ThinkMarkets, a multi-regulated and trustworthy broker known for exceptional trading execution. This collaboration allows ThinkCapital to offer superior trading conditions and reliability.

The main offerings from ThinkCapital include three distinct trading challenges: the Lightning One-Phase Challenge, the Dual Step Two-Phase Challenge, and the Nexus Three-Phase Challenge. These challenges are tailored to various trading styles, giving traders multiple pathways to access funded accounts. Successful participants can demonstrate their skills without risking personal capital, trading with virtual funds in a simulated environment.

Advanced Platforms and Customisable Trading Conditions

ThinkCapital (www.thinkcapital.com) provides access to advanced trading platforms, including ThinkTrader, which integrates seamlessly with TradingView, and the widely-used MetaTrader 5. ThinkTrader is equipped with exclusive features such as risk management tools, TradingView charts, and a market replay function for strategy backtesting. This variety of platforms allows traders to select the tools that best suit their trading needs. ThinkTrader users may also connect their account to TradingView, enabling seamless trading directly from the charts.

In addition to advanced platforms, ThinkCapital offers highly customisable trading conditions. Traders can enhance their experience with optional add-ons, including increased profit splits, extended drawdown limits, and more frequent payouts. This flexibility enables traders to tailor their trading environment to their specific needs, maximising their potential for success.

Global Vision and Availability

ThinkCapital’s services were officially launched on 29 July 2024 and are available globally through its online platform, with certain restrictions (more details at www.thinkcapital.com). The firm is dedicated to offering a professional and high-tech trading environment, empowering traders to utilise their skills on advanced platforms. The evaluation process is rigorous yet straightforward, requiring traders to adhere to all rules and achieve profit targets to qualify for funded accounts.

ThinkCapital aims to set a new standard in the proprietary trading industry by providing innovative technology, diverse challenges, advanced platforms, and the option to transfer eligible profit shares to traders’ personal ThinkMarkets accounts. Their mission is to empower traders by offering the tools and opportunities necessary to excel and develop their trading skills, making ThinkCapital a key partner for traders looking to grow their accounts.