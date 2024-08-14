Integrals Power has appointed Dr. Loubna El Ouatani as Chief Product Officer to lead its next phase of strategic growth.

A distinguished expert in the battery sector, Dr. El Ouatani brings 19 years of industry experience to drive the development and commercialization of the company’s advanced cathode active materials.

The company has recently launched its UK pilot plant, which has the capacity to produce 20 tonnes of Lithium Iron Phosphate nanomaterial annually and is also working on Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate chemistries.

Integrals Power is advancing the UK battery industry’s domestic supply chain, crucial for ensuring a secure and sustainable future for e-mobility.

Integrals Power has bolstered its senior leadership team by appointing Dr. Loubna El Ouatani as Chief Product Officer. With 19 years of expertise in the battery industry, Dr. El Ouatani, a renowned battery specialist, will play a key role in advancing the development and commercialization of the company’s cathode active nanomaterials for Lithium-ion batteries, specifically Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP).

Integrals Power Founder and CEO, Behnam Hormozi, said: “In just a short space of time our company has scaled from a start-up to an established battery nanomaterial company with a pilot plant that’s the first of its kind in the UK. As we continue our strategic growth, I’m delighted to welcome Dr Loubna El Ouatani to the team.

“The experience and expertise within the battery industry she brings is an incredible asset to us, and as Chief Product Officer she will play a pivotal role in ensuring that we continue to innovate and develop the high-performance and sustainable LFP and LFMP nanomaterials that are in growing demand in the global automotive, motorsport, marine, and aerospace industries worldwide.”

Last month Integrals Power reached a key milestone in its strategic growth with the commissioning of its UK pilot plant to manufacture its proprietary, high-performance nanomaterials. These will be evaluated by cell suppliers, battery and vehicle manufacturers worldwide as they seek more cost-effective alternatives to Nickel Cobalt Manganese chemistries, and more sustainable, more secure sources of LFP. Dr El Ouatani will ensure that Integral Power’s nanomaterials will be an enabling technology for making these changes, and, in the process, help to accelerate the development of the UK battery industry’s domestic supply chain.

Dr El Ouatani joins Integrals Power from Echion Technologies, where she was responsible for development of anode materials for superfast-charging Lithium-ion batteries, and also worked at leading battery company SAFT on a broad range of active materials for space, defence, and automotive battery applications, taking them from research project-level through to commercial products.