Bubblegum Search Marks Eight Years of Innovation and Growth in SEO and Digital PR

In anticipation of ‘World Entrepreneurs’ Day’ on Wednesday, August 21st, we present a case study featuring an entrepreneur in the digital marketing field. This case study highlights their successes, challenges, and insights into the future of the industry.

Founded in September 2016 by Matt Cayless and David Mackie, Bubblegum Search began with just two laptops and a vision. The agency was built from the ground up, initially operating from their gardens.

Key milestones and achievements:

£50k monthly recurring revenue – Achieved through strategic bootstrapping, showcasing remarkable financial growth and self-sufficiency

Finalists in the Search Awards – Recognition of cutting-edge strategies and leadership in digital marketing

New London office in 2024 – A significant expansion solidifying Bubblegum Search’s presence in a key market

86% client retention rate – Reflecting the agency’s commitment to customer satisfaction and high-quality service

600% ROI for clients – Demonstrating effectiveness in generating substantial returns on investment

Overcoming Challenges and Strategic Growth

Matt and David faced the challenge of bootstrapping their business without external funding, which demanded meticulous planning and financial discipline. This approach fostered a strong emphasis on efficiency and careful budget management.

Their disciplined strategy proved essential during the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Despite these challenges, Bubblegum Search not only survived but thrived, achieving over half a million pounds in turnover and earning a finalist spot in the prestigious Search Awards.

Focusing on Core Strengths

Initially offering a broad range of marketing solutions, Matt and David recognized that their strengths were in SEO and Digital PR. This realization led them to focus exclusively on these areas. Looking towards 2025, Bubblegum Search aims to establish itself as a leading creative SEO and Digital PR agency in the UK.

Reflecting on their journey, Matt Cayless shared

“Starting and growing Bubblegum Search has been an incredible journey, marked by perseverance, learning, and a commitment to excellence. From our early days of bootstrapping to building a strong company culture and refining our focus to SEO and Digital PR, we’ve consistently aimed to deliver high-quality services. We aim to lead in SEO and creative Digital PR and build unparalleled brand authority for our clients.”

Future trends and preparations

As digital technology advances, Bubblegum Search sees the growing importance of AI in search technologies and the need for brands to demonstrate authority and expertise. Bubblegum Search believes that one of the best ways to establish and enhance brand authority is through Digital PR, which can help secure high-quality backlinks.

Advice for new entrepreneurs

Matt suggests that partners considering starting a business together should ensure they have different skills for new business owners. Many startups struggle because the partners have similar skills, which can leave essential areas uncovered. It’s best if one partner manages the business operations while the other focuses on growing sales and marketing.

The SEO industry has become highly competitive, making it easier to stand out with genuine expertise. Budding entrepreneurs may benefit from years of learning the trade before starting their venture.

Lastly, consider investment. External funding can help your business grow faster and reduce financial pressure, giving you more time to focus on strategy and creativity instead of just survival. Bootstrapping taught Bubblegum Search invaluable lessons about managing money and resources, but external funding can relieve pressure and speed up growth.