Following the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games yesterday, Visa, the Official Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, released additional data highlighting the beneficial effects of Paris 2024 on tourism and spending in France. Paris experienced a 42% increase in Visa cardholders during the first week of the Games compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, other cities hosting Olympic events saw notable rises in both visitors and spending, particularly from fans who attended the competitions.

Paris cementing its leadership as a global destination

42% increase in the number of Visa cardholders who travelled to Paris for the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Other Paris 2024 host cities benefited from the Olympic Games, with Lille seeing a 188% increase in visitors, Saint-Etienne 150%, and Marseille 48%

Visa cardholders from the US are the largest share of visitors from any country with a 72% year-on-year growth, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (+62%) and Asia Pacific (+57%)

Visa cardholders from Europe also traveled to France, including the UK (+53%) and Germany (+53%)

Top Spending Patterns

Visa cardholders spent more in Paris than in the previous year, with the UK leading the year-on-year growth with a 42% increase in their spending, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (+34%) and US (+32%)

Visa cardholders who attended Paris 2024 competitions spent 20% more than those who did not, with 39% of European fans (excluding France) spending more

The most significant year-on-year increase in spending levels in Paris was seen in restaurants +49%

Charlotte Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Visa Europe, said: “Our data shows a boost for the Parisian economy from hosting the Olympic Games. Paris has consistently been one of the most visited cities in the world, but I’m sure that the amazing experience of being in the city for the Olympic Games or watching the events at the many iconic venues from afar will draw many more visitors in the years to come. We’re delighted to have played our part in making the Olympic Games Paris 2024 a truly unforgettable experience.”

Visa’s responsibility to provide payment systems for the Olympic and Paralympic Games requires a robust and venue-specific plan combined with large-scale operations. Working hand-in-hand with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the last three years, Visa has built a custom payment network across Paris and beyond, which ensures Visa contactless payments are accepted at 3,500 points of sale across 32 Olympic venues and 16 Paralympic venues.

Visa has launched the Visa Go app to connect spectators and tourists with local businesses during Paris 2024.