Keltbray’s Infrastructure Services Limited (KISL), a specialist in energy and transport networks, has been acquired by EMK Capital for an undisclosed amount.

KISL was established by Keltbray Group in 2018, following the acquisitions of Gamble Rail in 2009 and Aspire Rail in 2010. The company expanded into high voltage and renewable energy markets in 2021 and 2022.

Today, KISL is a key player in the UK’s energy and transport sectors, supporting the transition to green energy. It provides essential services across power, renewables, nuclear decommissioning, railways, highways, and local governments. With a focus on organic growth and strong partnerships, KISL’s order book has grown twelve-fold over the past five years, reaching over £1.1 billion. The company employs more than 1,100 accredited technical staff.

The acquisition by EMK Capital will provide KISL with financial support and strategic guidance to advance its growth plans. EMK Capital’s expertise in infrastructure and engineering will help KISL expand geographically and enhance its service offerings.

Darren James, CEO of KISL, stated: “With EMK Capital’s support, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the energy transition and decarbonized transport markets, while continuing to uphold our commitment to quality and safety.”