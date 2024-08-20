The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards is excited to introduce the new “Established Business of the Year” category and unveil its inaugural shortlist of top UK businesses.

Allica Bank introduces a new category to honor established UK businesses: the “Established Business of the Year” award. This category highlights firms with 5 to 250 employees, which are crucial to local communities, contributing significantly to UK employment and GDP.

Founded in Cardiff in 2012, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often referred to as the ‘Grammys of Entrepreneurship,’ celebrates the achievements and inspiring stories of British entrepreneurs and businesses.

Since its launch in late 2019, Allica Bank has been dedicated to supporting established businesses with personalized relationship banking enhanced by advanced technology. It was recently recognized as the fastest-growing company in the UK on The Sunday Times 100 list.

Celebrating Established Businesses in the UK

This year, the “Established Business of the Year” category will spotlight successful businesses from various regions across the UK. Making it onto the shortlist for this category is a testament to the exceptional performance, innovation, and resilience of these businesses. It signifies a recognition of their significant contributions to their industries, communities and local economies.

“At Allica Bank, we are committed to supporting the growth and success of UK entrepreneurs by giving them the banking they deserve. Adding the ‘Established Business of the Year’ category is just one small way we can celebrate some of these fantastic businesses, which are often the beating heart of our local communities as service providers, employers, innovators, and community builders. We are proud to celebrate their achievements through the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.”

– Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Offer, Allica Bank

“Introducing the ‘Established Business of the Year’ category provides a new dimension to our awards, showcasing the enduring success and impact of businesses across the UK. We are thrilled to have Allica Bank as our lead sponsor, championing the cause of UK entrepreneurs and excited by the new category that champions such an important, even essential part of the UK business landscape and economy.”

– Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards