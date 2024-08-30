Not all Reviews Hold the Same Weight

In the current digital landscape, reviews are inescapable. Every product or service, no matter the industry, has reviews! They provide insights and transparency to products and services and often influence purchasing decisions.

Reviews are significant in the purchasing process, however, they don’t all carry the same weight. Factors such as location, context, quantity and quality of the review, and the verification of the reviewer, all influence credibility. Read on for further insights, and how to gauge the authenticity, credibility and usefulness of reviews!

Why are Reviews Important?

In 2023, 93% of consumers said reviews impacted their purchasing decisions, so it’s fair to say that first-hand experience is valuable to prospective buyers.

Reviews can assist in decision-making; they provide first-hand experience of the delivery process, customer service and value for money. This is important as for every product on the market, there are countless alternatives at competitive price points. An honest experience can differentiate one company from another, which is exactly what the buyer is looking for!

Consistent and frequent positive reviews can contribute to brand credibility and trust. When prospective buyers see the positive experiences of others, they are much more likely to trust a product for themselves. Not to mention, it contributes towards a positive reputation.

Verified Reviews

When assessing a product using reviews, the most important thing is to search for signs of verification. These reviews are most trustworthy, as the reader knows they are authentic.

When people talk about verified reviews, they are often referring to two different things. Firstly, verification that the user is who they say they are. If you cannot see who wrote a review, it’s hard to trust that it is genuine. Secondly, verification suggests that the reviewer has experience with the product they are reviewing.

Third-party platforms like Trustpilot are great for finding verified users. Though a business could in theory leave themselves reviews, most are genuine. If you want to know for certain that the reviewer has experience with the product, search for a “verified” tag on the review. This means the reviewer has authenticated their experience with a specific product or service.

Though it’s harder for businesses to prove reviews are authentic on their home site, there are some indicators to look out for. Look for product images, reviewer names, information, or video reviews, as these are more credible and authentic. If the site is targeted at other businesses, the reviewer’s name might be a business rather than a person.

One company that has successfully displayed authentic and credible reviews, is Quadrant2Design. The sustainable exhibition stand design and build contractor has a dedicated Video Review Site with testimonials from customers. The videos provide a clear depiction of customer experiences and showcase the final exhibition stands! Alongside this Video Review Site, Quadrant2Design also displays a five-star Trustpilot rating and reviews on their home site, with ample information on the reviewer and product images to authenticate the review!

Quantity & Quality

When comparing reviews, you are searching for quality and quantity. Though it’s better to have some reviews than none, buyers prefer a product that has been thoroughly trialled and tested. In an ideal world, 43% indicate that a product should have more than 100 reviews! There are of course exceptions, like for example, if a company is new, or launching a new product.

The quality of the review is also significant. Search for genuine insights about the product, rather than just a numbered rating!

Context is Everything

When comparing reviews, context is critical. Many companies offer multiple products and services, and the reviews are not always separated clearly, which can be misleading.

Imagine:

One company solely offers a kitchen-fitting service, while the other fits kitchens but is most popular for its kettle brands. Both have a 5-star rating. At a glance, it would be easy to think that the service quality is equal as both have five-star ratings and fit kitchens. However, though both ratings are great, one is mostly reviewed for a single product, while the other is for a multi-faceted full-service. Sometimes, reviews do not offer a clear picture, and you have to dig a little deeper into the context.

The Relationship of The Reviewer, to The Business

Considering the relationship of the reviewer to the business is important because it can provide insight into the reviewer’s potential bias or motivations.

If a reviewer has a personal or professional connection to the business, their review may be influenced by factors that are not relevant to the average consumer.

For example, an employee or a competitor may have ulterior motives for leaving a review, leading to potential inaccuracies or misrepresentations. Understanding the reviewer’s relationship to the business can help interpret the review’s credibility and reliability.

Reviews Should Not Be Difficult to Find

Businesses should be proud of their reviews, and they should be easy to find. If you cannot find a review section or are fighting to find a Trustpilot, we’d recommend avoiding the company (unless they are brand new).

Additionally, when a company displays a Trustpilot rating it should be clickable! The number of times we have seen companies displaying a five-star rating, only to later find they actually have two stars, and they’ve just uploaded a Trustpilot image from Google!

Conclusion

Navigating the world of reviews can be complex, but understanding the factors that influence their credibility and usefulness is crucial for making informed decisions. Reviews play a significant role in shaping consumer perceptions and purchasing decisions, and it’s essential to consider factors such as verification, quantity, quality, context, and the reviewer’s relationship with the business. By thinking critically, and searching for authentic, verified reviews, consumers can make confident and well-informed choices!