B2BROKER’s B2COPY is Now Fully Integrated with Spotware’s cTrader

B2BROKER, the developer of the sophisticated investment platform B2COPY, is thrilled to announce the complete integration of B2COPY with Spotware’s cTrader, the premium and first Open Trading Platform™. This integration enables brokers and traders on cTrader to utilise B2COPY’s advanced features, offering a more enhanced and efficient copy trading experience.

Distinctive Features of B2COPY for cTrader

B2COPY stands out as the first solution to provide an institutional-grade copier for cTrader without requiring users to log into their cTrader accounts. Moreover, B2COPY introduces the first-ever PAMM (Percent Allocation Management Module) for cTrader. The MAM (Multi-Account Manager) solution from B2COPY distinguishes itself by offering institutional-level services, including automated processing of fee payments, seamless integration with IB modules, and extensive risk management features.

B2COPY Advantage

The new integration with B2COPY offers several enhanced features:

Trading Flexibility —B2COPY on cTrader allows investors to trade on their accounts, close copied positions, and detach their positions from the master’s positions.

Flexible Fee Settings —Masters have the ability to adjust fee plans, design promotional offers for clients, and establish different fee structures for individual clients.

Multiple Allocation Methods —B2COPY on cTrader accommodates a range of allocation methods, such as proportional allocation by equity or balance, as well as fixed lot allocation.

Advanced Copying Features —B2COPY on cTrader offers advanced functionalities, including the ability to pause and reverse copying, customise user nicknames and avatars, and modify strategy names.

User-Friendly Integrations —B2COPY on cTrader integrates smoothly with B2CORE CRM and can connect with other proprietary CRMs, eliminating the need to access the trading platform directly.

Website Widgets —B2COPY on cTrader provides widgets for website integration, including leaderboards and individual statistics pages, which increases user engagement and transparency.

“With this integration, we have brought advanced features and unprecedented flexibility to cTrader. Our platform offers the first-ever PAMM and MAM for professional money managers, multiple allocation methods, and a variety of fee types, including subscription and joining fees, to cTrader users. Also, our performance fee calculation options provide more flexibility for brokers and their clients. We’ve worked really hard to integrate these sophisticated features into B2COPY, and we’re excited to welcome cTrader and their users to experience these benefits.”

Sergey Ryzhavin, CPO of B2COPY

Why cTrader

cTrader is a premium multi-asset FX/CFD trading platform renowned for its robust and comprehensive ecosystem, catering to the diverse needs of Brokers, Prop Firms, IBs, and Traders.

cTrader offers seamless integration with third-party services through its multiple APIs. Even developing custom applications connected to the cTrader backend is incredibly simple with the Open API.

Plugins provide brokers & props with extensive opportunities to customise the cTrader UI and incorporate bespoke elements.

Brokers & props receive cTrader as an out-of-the-box cloud solution hosted by Spotware on world-class infrastructure.

cBroker, a powerful and flexible management system that unlocks unlimited possibilities for brokers & props, is included in the cTrader suite.

Brokers & props can confidently build a competitive edge and enhance their reputation with cTrader, the fastest-growing FX/CFD platform.

cTrader stands out across the trading community due to its exceptional features, including:

Advanced order types and sophisticated protections

Rich charting and technical analysis tools

Level II pricing and execution with ultra-low latency

Effortless entry into algo and social trading

Stunning UI and user-centric design

Availability across all popular platforms: web, desktop, macOS, iOS and Android.

IBs prefer cTrader as the ultimate solution to grow their referral base with:

cTrader Invite – an all-in-one toolkit designed to help partners attract new traders with appealing cTrader products and effectively convert them into referrals.

cTrader Copy – a full-scale social trading platform featuring hundreds of successful strategies that encourage new users to engage in live trading.

cTrader Algo – an automated trading solution that enables easy development of algorithms and supports free 24/7 cloud execution of cBots across all cTrader apps.

Other partner tools include signal links for sharing trading opportunities, Chart Streams for sharing technical analysis, shared access for money managers and more.

“We are excited that B2BROKER has joined our extensive network of partners, and thrilled to develop the market together. At cTrader, we are committed to collaborating with top technology providers to deliver an exceptional and premium trading experience to our users. Through partnerships like this, cTrader maintains its status as the first Open Trading Platform™, offering limitless opportunities for integration and customisation within our platform.”

— Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware (Creators of cTrader

Final Remarks

B2BROKER and Spotware believe this collaboration will benefit the trading community, increase user experience and operational efficiency, and mark a significant step forward for two market-leading solution providers.

About Spotware

Spotware is a global technology provider, successfully delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and infrastructure for over 14 years. The company has cultivated a sophisticated network of 250+ brokers and prop firms, including notable names like IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, and Funding Pips. With a user base exceeding 4 million traders, cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, stands out for its unparalleled innovativeness and user-friendly UI, setting new standards across the industry.