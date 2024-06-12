B2Copy New Update – Taking Copy Trading to a New Perspective

The Insight Partners reported that the copy trading market is growing steadily and is expected to soar from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by 2030. This means brokers are poised for a crucial opportunity to adopt advanced copy trading solutions to accommodate traders’ demands.

B2Broker, a leading liquidity and technology provider, has launched a new update to its copy trading solution, B2Copy, to disrupt the market with extended customisations, forward-looking master trader account management and seamless user experience.

After excelling in MT4 and MT5 solutions, B2Broker is the first to offer enterprise-level copy trading solutions, after Spotware, and the first ever to provide PAMM for cTrader. Let’s go through some of these updates.

PAMM, MAM and Copy Trading in One B2Copy Platform

In its new iteration, B2Copy combines PAMM, MAM and copy trading features in one platform. This allows copy-trading brokers to attract traders who want to follow the steps of successful investors and allow brokerage firms to introduce copy-trading to rejuvenate dormant accounts and find new revenue streams.

PAMM brokers can utilise investment funds, and hedge funds and family offices can enjoy highly flexible PAMM and MAM solutions. Moreover, prop brokerage firms can elevate their risk measures.

What Does The Newly Updated B2Copy Present?

The new platform revamp equips B2Copy with improved performance, enhanced UI/UX layouts and more customisation tools.

Focusing On Performance

The new B2Copy allows brokers to attract more investors and explore new income streams powered by unmatched performance and output.

Unmatched Execution Model For Large User Base

The core feature of B2Copy is its rapid and efficient processing performance, allowing it to handle over 1,500 orders per second. This facilitates the connection between all investors, regardless of their quantity, to a single master account with the best trading conditions.

The platform performance extends to connect over 5,000 investors to one copy master account and over 1,000 investors to one PAMM master.

Outstanding Turnover Potential

Currently, B2Copy supplies 65+ active brokers, more than 16,000 master accounts and around 40,000 investment accounts. Combining B2Broker’s reputation with B2Copy’s scalability results in endless opportunities to grow in the copy trading market.

In fact, from May 2023 to April 2024, B2Copy processed over $615.6 billion worth of turnover, which signifies the platform’s ability to handle massive volumes and solidifies its role in global trading markets.

Redesigned Layouts

The new layouts are more aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly, with a simplified user flow that breaks down complicated steps into guided wizards. Thus, instead of competing long forms with 20-30 fields, users can get started by completing tasks in 5 easy steps with 2-3 options each.

Additionally, some tasks have been automated to simplify the process of creating a new master account or registering a new investor. Moreover, B2Copy equips users with trading bots that help increase trading activity on demand.

More Customisation, Higher Flexibility

The B2Copy update introduced and improved various customisation tools. Now, master traders can customise their pages with nicknames, images, and descriptions, giving a sense of professionalism. Some other changes include the following:

Reworked Fee Structure

The new price plans now present six types of fees: performance fee, trade fee, subscription fee, profit fee, management fee, and joining fee.

There are six options for calculating performance fees and two options for management fees. This reworked structure gives master traders more control over their charges for providing signals in PAMM trading.

Improved Minimum Despot Requirements

Master traders can now set a minimum investment amount to ensure their trading system aligns with the account size, as some trading strategies require a minimum $1,000 or $10,000 deposit to be effective.

This way, masters can boost investor performance and efficiency by ensuring that investments suit each trading account.

Modern Widgets and Interfaces

New widgets have been introduced for brokers’ websites, presenting separate leaderboards and statistic pages. Masters can now copy and share direct links to showcase their statistics and performances.

Exclusive Promo and Subscription Codes

Promo and subscription exclusive codes act as powerful marketing tools.

Promo codes allow master traders to set up marketing campaigns, create special requirements for investors and offer deals and discounts.

Subscription codes serve professional masters with independent websites and a network of investors. These codes allow them to promote their portfolios externally and create private, invitation-only strategies, which can be secured with passwords.

The leaderboard will show master traders. However, only clients who use special promo/subscription codes can view detailed statistics or subscribe. This makes it easier for master traders to offer customised services and control accessibility to their trading strategies.

Transparent Ranking Model

The leaderboard features a scoring system which uses numerous parameters to identify the most suitable master traders. Top masters are ranked by the highest scores.

The platform factors 29 parameters on the statistics page, simplifying the selection and evaluation process.

There are over 250 customisable settings available, offering high flexibility and customisation for brokers’ needs to ensure a personalised experience.

Upcoming Improvements in Future Iteration

More updates are coming, and ongoing plans are underway to improve the platform’s flexibility and convenience for brokers and end-users.

Cross-Server Copy Trading

B2Broker serves multiple large brokerage firms that run trading operations on MT4, MT5 and cTrader software. Therefore, creating a cross-server copying mechanism is necessary to serve their needs.

The cross-server functionality enables clients on one MT4 server to copy positions from another MT4, facilitating trade copying from various servers, whether MT4, MT5 or cTrader.

Multi-Platform Copy Trading

Brokers use multiple trading software, like MT4, MT5 and cTrader, and a multi-platform copying solution allows them to choose their preferred platform to start copying positions.

As such, brokers on MT5 can offer services for investors who use cTrader or MT4. This feature will simplify copy trading for everybody on any platform.

Integrations That Improve Performance

B2Copy is compatible with MT4, MT5 and cTrader. This boosts user adoption from different platforms at ease. This way, master traders can seamlessly link their previous previous profiles and investors can continue working on existing accounts.

Additionally, B2Copy swiftly integrates with B2Core as a solid back-office management solution and CRM. This facilitates all B2Core’s features and functions, such as IB Modules, referral system, e-wallets, account management and other capabilities, on B2Copy.

This enables brokers to use a unified, upgraded platform that leverage all needed tools of B2Core’s outstanding CRM software.

B2Copy can also be integrated with prop brokerage firms and CRMs to work as an independent platform or together with B2Core to enhance broker functionality.

Verdict

B2Copy introduces new innovations and reworked functionalities that are distinguished by outstanding performance, elevated flexibility, and enhanced user experience. B2Copy is a top choice for brokers who want to benefit from solidified market leadership and advanced infrastructure.