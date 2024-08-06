Birtch brings global technology consulting experience along with a proven record in private equity.

CIL, a growth strategy consulting firm with offices in the US, Europe, and the UK, has appointed Matthew Birtch as Partner in its Chicago office. Operating from San Francisco, he will lead the firm’s North America Technology practice.

Matthew specializes in application, vertical, fintech, and enterprise software, with extensive experience in cloud computing, cybersecurity, IT services, and media technology. His notable background in private equity includes expertise in commercial and pricing due diligence, aligning with key areas of CIL’s business.

With over 15 years in strategy consulting, Matthew’s experience spans roles at Strategy&, KPMG, Altman Solon, and Simon-Kucher, as well as five years as Head of Corporate Development at Naspers. He holds an MSc in Finance from Cranfield School of Management, an MBA from GIBS Business School, and a BA (PPE) from Rhodes University.

Axel Leichum, Partner and leader of CIL’s North America operations, commented: “Matthew’s appointment is a strategic and exciting addition for CIL. His background enhances our core services and positions us to expand further and strengthen our technology practice within the North America region.”

Matthew Birtch, Partner at CIL, stated: “I’m thrilled to join CIL and capitalize on the significant opportunities to build the brand in North America. My focus will be on the US investor tech community, supporting our clients with M&A and value creation to ensure success in their transactions.”