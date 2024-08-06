TUAL and Enter’s Letter of Intent (LOI) establishes a solid foundation for a strategic partnership, enhancing TUAL’s entry into the Australia and New Zealand markets.

TUAL, a leading innovator in electric commercial-vehicle charging solutions, announces a Letter of Intent (LOI) with energy and e-mobility technology expert Enter for distributing its highly adaptable PowerBank Pro-Charging products in the Oceania region.

Enter leverages its deep expertise in electric-vehicle (EV) charging, energy, and transport sectors to assist European energy and e-mobility organizations in navigating and succeeding in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

The LOI sets the stage for a strong strategic partnership, with Enter handling strategic consultancy, product marketing, and distribution of TUAL’s PowerBank Pro-Charging solutions in the local markets. This collaboration marks a significant step in TUAL’s growth and preparation for market entry.

Philip Clarke, CEO and Founder of TUAL, stated, “The Oceania region is experiencing impressive growth in e-mobility adoption and is a leading market for electric vehicles outside Europe. Partnering with Enter positions us to capitalize on this opportunity, helping businesses transition to electric fleets. Fleet operators worldwide urgently need intelligent, flexible, and reliable charging solutions to maximize uptime and support electrification, and we are prepared to deliver.”

Johan Karlsson, Managing Partner and Advisor at Enter, commented, “Enter is uniquely positioned to support our long-term partner in bringing valuable technology to the energy and electric vehicle markets. Our expertise aligns perfectly with TUAL’s innovative solutions, enhancing the adoption of commercial EV fleets. We look forward to how this technology can introduce EVs to new segments, save resources, and open new opportunities.”

Rob Speirs, NZ Partner and Advisor at Enter, added, “New Zealand commercial fleet operators have long sought a solution like TUAL’s powerbank technology. I’m thrilled to offer such an innovative and high-quality solution to the market.”

Current electric light-commercial vehicle (eLCV) offerings fail to meet fleet operator needs, with driving range and charging challenges imposing significant costs. With 40% of van use cases exceeding the eLCV range and 70% of van drivers unable to charge at home or at depots, lost productivity from charging downtime can cost fleets up to $250,000 AUD per driver or vehicle over five years.

TUAL’s modular PowerBank solutions, designed for maximum flexibility, help enterprise fleets overcome grid and EV constraints. As the only on-demand battery system scalable across all OEMs, TUAL powerbanks are fully compatible with existing vehicle platforms and offer seamless installation through engineered integration kits.