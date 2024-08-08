WOO X, a prominent platform for centralized crypto futures and spot trading, is excited to unveil its prelaunch perpetual futures market, featuring the highly anticipated, yet-to-be-listed Orderly token. This innovative offering provides traders with the chance to speculate on token prices before their official release, opening up unique opportunities for early market involvement.

The prelaunch perpetual futures contracts on WOO X are designed to facilitate price discovery and hedging strategies ahead of official token launches. This groundbreaking product caters to the speculative excitement surrounding major airdrops and token generation events (TGE), enabling traders to capitalize on potential market fluctuations.

“WOO X is at the forefront of trading innovation. The introduction of prelaunch perpetual futures is a bold step forward, providing our traders with unparalleled opportunities to engage with high-potential projects at the earliest stages,” said Willy Chuang, COO of WOO X. “This launch underscores our commitment to continually enhancing the trading experience with cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our users.”

Ran Yi, Co-Founder of Orderly Network, added, “The upcoming token launch marks a significant milestone for Orderly Network. Our goal has always been to provide a comprehensive and permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading. We are excited to see how this launch will enhance our ecosystem and further drive the adoption of decentralized finance solutions.”

Subject to market conditions and regulatory compliance, upon the token’s official launch and listing on major exchanges, the prelaunch perpetual futures contract will seamlessly convert into a regular perpetual futures contract.

Traders can access the prelaunch perps market on the WOO X desktop app under the “Trade” tab or on the mobile app by navigating to the “Markets” tab and selecting “Prelaunch”