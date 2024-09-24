Aisles Unveils Argus III ALERT Update: Revolutionizing School Safety

Aisles, a pioneer in AI technology, has introduced a major update to its school safety platform with the Argus III ALERT upgrade. This new version is set to redefine school security and communication, offering parents and educational institutions state-of-the-art tools to ensure student safety throughout the day.

Real-Time Monitoring for Parents

The Argus III update allows parents using the Aisles app to track their children in real-time during school hours, providing continuous visual monitoring for added peace of mind. This feature ensures parents stay connected to their child’s safety at all times, no matter their location.

The system also securely stores student interactions in a cloud-based platform accessible only by authorized personnel in emergencies, striking the perfect balance between privacy and security. Argus III stands out as one of the most reliable solutions available.

SIGN Technology: Promoting Inclusivity

With the integration of SIGN technology in Argus III, Aisles places a strong emphasis on inclusivity. This feature helps students who use sign language communicate more easily, fostering a more inclusive school environment. By embedding sign language support into the safety platform, Aisles ensures that all students are fully supported.

Early Access for Schools Impacted by Tragedies

In a compassionate gesture, Aisles is providing early access to the Argus III update for schools that have experienced tragedies in the past. These institutions will be among the first to benefit from the upgrade, underscoring the company’s commitment to creating safer, more supportive educational spaces across the nation.

Enhanced 1080p Camera and Improved User Experience

The Argus III update also brings notable technical improvements, especially in camera functionality, delivering smoother streaming and crisp 1080p video quality. Both parents and school administrators will enjoy clearer, more reliable visuals, enhancing real-time monitoring.

Setting New Standards in School Security

As concerns about school safety grow, Aisles’ ALERT system continues to raise the bar for educational security. With features such as real-time monitoring, secure cloud storage, sign language support, and prioritized access for schools in need, Argus III is leading the charge in AI-powered safety solutions for schools.