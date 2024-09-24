Milieu Insight, a leading market research and data analytics platform based in Southeast Asia, has announced the appointment of Sundip Chahal as its new Chief Executive Officer. Chahal, who formerly served as Global Chief Operating Officer at YouGov PLC, brings nearly two decades of experience in the market research sector. He is set to lead Milieu Insight’s expansion into global markets, particularly in the US and UK.

During his 18-year career at YouGov, Chahal played a crucial role in scaling the company from a small team of 15 employees to a global operation of over 3,000 people in 60 countries. Rising to the role of Group COO, he was instrumental in driving YouGov’s international growth. Reflecting on his new role at Milieu Insight, Chahal expressed admiration for the company’s agility and innovative approach:

“I have watched Milieu Insight for years and have always been impressed by their commitment to innovation and their best-in-class survey software technology. The potential for growth, especially in the US and UK markets, is immense. I am excited to drive the company’s efforts to redefine market research on a global scale.”

Chahal’s vision for Milieu Insight goes beyond growth. He aims to revolutionize how businesses interact with consumers, leveraging data analytics to provide deeper, more actionable insights. “This is not just about expansion; it’s about transforming how businesses connect with consumers globally,” Chahal added.

Expanding Global Reach with Cutting-Edge Technology

Milieu Insight already commands a strong presence across Southeast Asia, serving clients in sectors such as consumer brands, media agencies, and government organizations. Leading companies like Yahoo, CNBC Travel, HubSpot, and Dentsu rely on Milieu’s survey and data analytics platform, Canvas, to drive strategic decision-making and consumer engagement.

The Canvas platform provides end-to-end survey solutions, including tools for design, distribution, data analysis, and reporting. By streamlining the research process, it offers clients a fully integrated system, enhancing control over data collection and delivering actionable business insights.

Gerald Ang to Focus on Innovation

Gerald Ang, one of Milieu Insight’s co-founders, views Chahal’s appointment as a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. With Chahal leading the charge on global expansion, Ang will focus on advancing product innovation and business strategy.

“With Sundip on board, we’re entering a new phase of growth,” Ang said. “His experience and network will be invaluable as we expand into key markets like the US and UK. Meanwhile, I’ll be focused on driving innovation and continuing to build our platform’s capabilities.”

Ang remains committed to developing cutting-edge solutions while enhancing the skills of Milieu Insight’s team. “We’ve built a great team and a powerful platform. With Sundip’s leadership, we can scale rapidly while staying true to our commitment to innovation.”

Building on a Strong Foundation

Chahal is enthusiastic about building on the solid foundation laid by Ang and the founding team. “My focus is to support and expand the vision already in place. The potential for Milieu Insight to make a global impact is enormous, and I’m excited to help realize that potential,” he said.

With Chahal at the helm, Milieu Insight is poised to accelerate its global ambitions, disrupt the market research industry, and continue delivering innovative solutions to help businesses connect with consumers worldwide.