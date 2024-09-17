C-Suite Digitalization Experts in Energy to Gather at Future of Utilities: Smart Energy Event

The Future of Utilities: Smart Energy, the UK’s premier conference on energy digitalisation, returns to London on November 13-14. This event will unite industry leaders to explore the path toward a fully digitalised energy ecosystem.

With the rapid evolution of energy technology, from AI integration to increasing flexibility demands, utilities face both opportunities and challenges. Attending Future of Utilities: Smart Energy offers a vital chance to understand the priorities of the sector’s top executives and gain insights crucial for shaping strategies for 2025 and beyond.

Event Highlights:

800+ attendees from major energy companies

80+ speakers, including C-suite executives and industry experts

In-depth discussions on digital transformation, cybersecurity, flexibility systems, data usage, and AI in the energy sector

The conference will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions with leading figures from top energy companies and regulatory bodies, including:

Dan Bates, CEO, Rebel Energy UK

Matt Webb, CIO, UK Power Networks

Shubhi Rajnish, CIO, National Grid ESO

Ian Burgess, CTO, Utilita Energy

Ashar Khan, CDO, SSE

Guy Jefferson, COO, SP Energy Networks

Marzia Zafar, Deputy Director of Governance for Data & Digitalisation, Ofgem

“Smart Energy is the essential event for utilities,” says the Chief Product Officer at Octopus Energy.