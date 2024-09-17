Key Considerations When Investing in a BBQ Grill

Choosing a barbecue grill can be a little more complicated than one might first think. There are a number of different types of barbecues, each of which have their own pros and cons.

Flavour, cooking time, and ease of use are all variables between the range of different barbecues you can buy. Beyond cooking itself, fuel and cost to run are also important factors for those who are conscious about their budget – or the environment. As is the price of the machine itself.

And then after the cooking, you’ll need to consider maintenance. Want something that’s easy to keep clean? You may also want added extras like cooking accessories, utensils, tools, and items for protecting your machine such as a BBQ cover – which will keep your grill clean during rain, snow, and burning sun.

It’ll also protect it from insects and other pests, which you definitely don’t want sniffing around your barbecue. Gross.

So how do you choose the perfect barbecue for you? Read on to learn all about different types of barbecues and more, so you can make an informed choice and get your grill on…

Types of Barbecue Grills and Their Fuel

When it comes to choosing a grill, you have several options based on their fuel type…

Charcoal Grills

One of the most traditional and widely recognised types of barbecues, charcoal grills are still loved to this day due to their ability to infuse food with an authentic smoky flavour – essentially the classic barbecue taste you expect.

Alongside this classic taste, you can expect a high temperature that is ideal for searing your meat.

Charcoal grills can be considered for enthusiasts or pros, or those willing to invest some time and patience to master the skills required of running a charcoal-based barbecue.

They are typically less expensive to purchase than a gas barbecue, however, charcoal is less cost effective in the long run. It is also less environmentally friendly as it creates more smoke.

So whilst the initial cost makes it accessible to beginners, there are things to consider after your purchase.

Other downsides to a charcoal grill include the fact that you’ll need to allow for more time for the grill to heat up so you can control the temperature. This makes it less convenient if you’re expecting or wanting a quick cooking session.

Charcoal grills can also be messy and take longer to clean than other fuel type models.

Gas Grills

Gas grills typically run on propane or natural gas. They could be a great choice for beginners, as long as you are willing to spend a little bit more money for the convenience that gas offers.

They are known for their ease of use – being quick to start up and easy to control temperature. These features may be good for those who want quick, easy cooking (and don’t want to accidentally burn any food).

The cooking is cleaner and better for both the surrounding and overall environment, as there is less smoke and ash involved.

Though a gas barbecue has a higher upfront cost, as mentioned previously, gas is cheaper to use in the long run.

One of the biggest downsides is that you won’t get the same authentic smoky flavour as you would with charcoal.

Gas grills often come with extra features such as side burners for cooking more foods, or rotisserie attachments for making roast chicken and more.

Hybrid Grills

If you can’t decide between gas or charcoal, consider investing a bit more money into a hybrid grill. As the name suggests, it combines both fuels to give you the best of both worlds.

A hybrid grill usually runs on gas, but allows you to add charcoal under the grill so you can still enjoy the authentic flavour.

If you have the budget, it’s definitely worth considering.

Other Things to Consider

Certain barbecue models allow add-ons, giving you more ways – and more foods to cook.

What size barbecue do you need? Will you be happy with a portable model or do you need to entertain large groups of friends and family. How often will you be using your grill?

Final Thoughts

Picking the right type of grill can significantly impact your cooking experience. And this all depends on your budget and preferences.

You need to consider elements of yourself, such as your level of patience and your cooking skills or experience in order to get your purchase right first time.

So use the information above, and perhaps check out reviews from other users to find the perfect barbecue for you.