Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: Friend’s, Olympics, Free, 87 Cents, and Paris Deals

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is one of the foremost restaurateurs in the world; founded in 1937, the company specializes in fresh, enticing doughnuts. But they’re not only just about doughnuts. In the past years, Krispy Kreme has aligned itself with TV programs, big sporting events, and other occasions to come up with promotional offers as well as promotional donuts. These creative campaigns reveal the marketing genius of Krispy Kreme and enable new as well as returning customers to savor the company’s products in various forms.

In this article, we will look at some of the key promotions that Krispy Kreme has undertaken over the years including the Friends show, multiple Olympic Games, Free Doughnut Day, 87 cents promotion, and the opening of its first store in Paris. To guide you further, the topical map for this promotion includes Marketing Strategies, Specialty Products, and Customer Engagement. Before we get into the partying life, let’s kick it on the sweet life of Krispy Kreme with these awesome deals.

Content Table Promotion Key Highlights Friends Promotion – Friends-themed doughnuts

– Custom boxes and merchandise

– Social media campaigns

– In-store activations (trivia, photo shoots) Olympics Promotions – Free doughnuts for Team USA medals

– Olympic Lanes with limited edition doughnuts

– Social media contests for promotions Free Doughnut Day – Held on June 4th

– Customer appreciation with free doughnuts

– Increased foot traffic

– Social media buzz with #KrispyKreme

– Community engagement 87 Cents Deal – Special pricing strategy ($0.87 for dozens)

– Increased loyalty sign-ups

– Media coverage and buzz

– Premium product pairing with Original Glazed Paris Flagship Store – Largest store on Champs Élysées

– Locally inspired doughnuts

– Digital menu boards in multiple languages

– Extended opening hours

– Opening celebration events This table captures the essence of each promotional event and its key features.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Friends

For instance, in 2019, Krispy Kreme brought out an amazing sale during the 25 years of the Friends TV show. This limited-time collaboration included:

Friends-Themed Doughnuts : Limited edition doughnuts that were manufactured to represent some of the emblematic symbolic items in the show included cups of coffee and a picture frame. Flavors were such as the Central Perk Coffee Glaze and Phoebe’s Black Raspberry Jam Filled.

: Limited edition doughnuts that were manufactured to represent some of the emblematic symbolic items in the show included cups of coffee and a picture frame. Flavors were such as the Central Perk Coffee Glaze and Phoebe’s Black Raspberry Jam Filled. Custom Box and Merch : There were limited-edition Friendship boxes and products from the Friends Series and Krispy Kreme so people can express their friendship with Friends and Krispy Kreme.

: There were limited-edition Friendship boxes and products from the Friends Series and Krispy Kreme so people can express their friendship with Friends and Krispy Kreme. Social Media Campaign : For this Friends promotion, videos were created along with sweepstakes and other content from true blue Friends show fans. Other participants of the discussion included a number of influencers and celebrities.

: For this Friends promotion, videos were created along with sweepstakes and other content from true blue Friends show fans. Other participants of the discussion included a number of influencers and celebrities. In-Store Activations: Friends enthusiasts and lovers could join trivia games, get photo shoots, and receive gifts by going to participating Krispy Kreme shops during the promotion.

The Friends partnership helped position Krispy Kreme on the back of a popular show and served up possibly the most unique Krispy Kreme doughnuts so far. It was a good moment for the fans of Friends which helped people across the nation have the feel of the GridView.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Olympics

As a proud sponsor of Team USA, Krispy Kreme has delivered sweet savings to consumers during past Olympic Games. Some highlights include:

Free Doughnuts for Medals : In the 2016 Rio Olympics and Beijing 2022, customers could claim any doughnut from shops on the day following a Team USA win or a specific medal. Thereby, the positive perceptions and awareness of the Games were stimulated.

: In the 2016 Rio Olympics and Beijing 2022, customers could claim any doughnut from shops on the day following a Team USA win or a specific medal. Thereby, the positive perceptions and awareness of the Games were stimulated. Olympic Lanes : To celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics, Krispy Kreme turned 24 of its shops into what it called Olympic Lanes. These special locations had a limited edition of doughnuts with Olympic colors, particularly red, white, blue, and Olympic flavors.

: To celebrate the 2022 Winter Olympics, Krispy Kreme turned 24 of its shops into what it called Olympic Lanes. These special locations had a limited edition of doughnuts with Olympic colors, particularly red, white, blue, and Olympic flavors. Social Media Contests: Various promotions during the summer and winter games include a promotion where Krispy Kreme has organized contests including free doughnuts for a year, a trip to the next Olympic Games, among other prizes. All these contests demand sharing and participation on social media platforms to be considered.

Thus, Olympics promotions have enabled the company to successfully address the appeal to national pride for every season and stress its official partner of Team USA status. The idea of the Olympics is creativity, and they are both associated with a brand of joy.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Free Doughnut Day

Although Krispy Kreme holds many promotions annually, the extraordinary day is Free Doughnut Day on the first week in June. The event allows customers to get any doughnut they desire absolutely free of charge at shops in the United States and Canada. No purchase is required.

Some important elements of Free Doughnut Day include:

Date Symbolism : It is held on June 4th, having it four letters spelled as the word “doughnuts.” This date causes people to look forward to it each year.

: It is held on June 4th, having it four letters spelled as the word “doughnuts.” This date causes people to look forward to it each year. Customer Appreciation : Free Doughnut Day enables Krispy Kreme to show appreciation to all consumers by offering everyone a doughnut.

: Free Doughnut Day enables Krispy Kreme to show appreciation to all consumers by offering everyone a doughnut. Increased Traffic : It rides on heavy foot traffic, especially at Krispy Kreme shops locally, as several people come to claim their Free Doughnut. Also, many customers make other purchases as well.

: It rides on heavy foot traffic, especially at Krispy Kreme shops locally, as several people come to claim their Free Doughnut. Also, many customers make other purchases as well. Social Media Buzz : Despite being a freebie promotion, there is always great buzz surrounding Doughnut Day, especially when fans tag the brand with #KrispyKreme to show off their free treats. 2022 saw it getting over 300 million social media impressions.

: Despite being a freebie promotion, there is always great buzz surrounding Doughnut Day, especially when fans tag the brand with #KrispyKreme to show off their free treats. 2022 saw it getting over 300 million social media impressions. Community Feel: From before the day starts, we see long winding queues at shops all around the country, making Free Doughnut Day lively and cheerful. It links individuals together with a purpose of cherishing something sweet.

Following the same trend, Free Doughnut Day has been adopted as an anticipation on which fans of Krispy Kreme get to enjoy extra doses of sweets without charge. The image is dramatically big and contains hundreds of locations across the US.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 87 Cents Deal

Several months later, in December 2021, Krispy Kreme was in the news after it extended its campaign of selling dozens of its new and hot Original Glazed Doughnuts for as low as 87 cents when buyers ordered one dozen. This offer was actually for one week only, which generated interest and long lines all over the country.

But how and why did the company offer dozens at 87 cents? There were a few savvy marketing tactics behind it:

Aureole Pricing Strategy : Hence, to the customer, $X.87 for dozens seems to be a much bigger discount than $X.99. This simple 87 cent pricing made it more attractive, particularly.

: Hence, to the customer, $X.87 for dozens seems to be a much bigger discount than $X.99. This simple 87 cent pricing made it more attractive, particularly. Increased Loyalty Sign-Ups : However, to get this deal online or through the app, customers had to become Sweet Rewards members first. Smartly, it escalated membership numbers as would be seen next.

: However, to get this deal online or through the app, customers had to become Sweet Rewards members first. Smartly, it escalated membership numbers as would be seen next. Media Buzz : Not surprisingly, the 87 cent promotion got coverage in mass media outlets with headlines like “the ridiculously cheap doughnuts.” This attention served as advertisement for the company known as Krispy Kreme for free.

: Not surprisingly, the 87 cent promotion got coverage in mass media outlets with headlines like “the ridiculously cheap doughnuts.” This attention served as advertisement for the company known as Krispy Kreme for free. Premium Product Pairing: When Krispy Kreme insisted that customers purchase an Original Glazed dozen as well, they boosted sales of one of their best traditional products during the time of super-cheap inflation of dozens.

Now, although Krispy Kreme’s 87 cent dozens campaign was short-lived, it proved pure marketing brilliance for a limited time. Tactically, it brought massive traffic, promoted more people into the loyalty program, and made a lot of sales of regular priced doughnuts as well.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Paris Flagship Store Opening

Paris is another key city that Krispy Kreme chose as one of the places to expand; in June 2022, a beautiful flagship store in Paris was launched. Very soon after it was designed and implemented in 1937, it became their largest and most prominent store sitting right on Champs Élysées, only a few steps from the Arch of Triumph.

Spanning three levels and featuring seating for over 100 plus an exterior walk-up window, unique elements of the flagship Paris location include:

Picture-Perfect Storefront : The main façade has standard commercial branding in bright green and hot pink typical of Krispy Kreme’s advertising, defeating the Parisian structures. Running ropes indicate people where to enter.

: The main façade has standard commercial branding in bright green and hot pink typical of Krispy Kreme’s advertising, defeating the Parisian structures. Running ropes indicate people where to enter. Locally Inspired Doughnuts : Other options include the Ironic Twelve set with seasonal fruits and spices and the Montmartre that comes with white chocolate and raspberry.

: Other options include the Ironic Twelve set with seasonal fruits and spices and the Montmartre that comes with white chocolate and raspberry. Digital Menu Boards : LCD screens display the extended doughnut types, variety, and seasonal menu available in several languages, making it easy for customers to understand what is provided.

: LCD screens display the extended doughnut types, variety, and seasonal menu available in several languages, making it easy for customers to understand what is provided. Extended Opening Hours : The brand is stationed in the heart of a tourist destination in Paris; the store remains open six days a week from Monday to Sunday, from 8 AM to 11 PM, except during French public holidays. This accessibility helps or doubles up for the hurried tourists.

: The brand is stationed in the heart of a tourist destination in Paris; the store remains open six days a week from Monday to Sunday, from 8 AM to 11 PM, except during French public holidays. This accessibility helps or doubles up for the hurried tourists. Opening Celebration: The official opening was carried out under a three-day entertainment program, featuring shows with star chefs and popular bloggers. Free doughnuts? They got thousands of them for early visitors!

Krispy Kreme arrived in France with this solidly designed, locally appropriate shop for grabbing a snack adjacent to French landmarks. The lively store on Champs-Élysées keeps presenting its delicacies to new customers.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Opening and Closing Timings

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts typically operates with varying hours depending on the location. Most shops open early in the morning, often around 6 AM, to serve customers fresh doughnuts for breakfast. Many locations close by 10 PM, but some may stay open later, especially in high-traffic areas. For example, flagship stores, like the one in Paris, offer extended hours from 8 AM to 11 PM, catering to tourists and night owls. It’s always best to check local store hours online or via the Krispy Kreme app to ensure you don’t miss out on their delicious treats!

Menu Highlights

Doughnut Variety

Krispy Kreme offers an extensive range of flavors and seasonal varieties that cater to diverse customer preferences. During promotional periods, unique flavors are introduced to enhance customer experience.

Seasonal Varieties: For instance, during Halloween or Christmas, special editions of doughnuts are created, often featuring festive decorations or flavors that resonate with the season.

Signature Products

The brand’s signature product, the Original Glazed, remains a fan favorite. However, Krispy Kreme also introduces limited-time offerings that capture customer interest and drive sales.

Special Edition Doughnuts: These include collaborations with other brands or seasonal flavors that create excitement among customers eager to try something new.

Customer Experience

Rewards Program

Krispy Kreme has established a robust rewards program designed to enhance customer loyalty. Members can earn points for every purchase, which can be redeemed for free products or exclusive offers.

Role in Customer Retention: This program not only incentivizes repeat purchases but also fosters a community of loyal customers who feel valued by the brand.

In-store Experience

Visiting a Krispy Kreme store is more than just purchasing doughnuts; it’s an experience. Customers can enjoy watching fresh doughnuts being made through glass windows while savoring their favorites in a welcoming environment.

Ambiance and Service: The stores are designed to create a warm atmosphere with friendly staff ready to assist customers in choosing their next treat.

FAQs

What are the current promotions available?

Promotions vary by location but often include seasonal offers and special deals tied to events like Free Doughnut Day or collaborations with shows like Friends.

How can I find a Krispy Kreme location near me?

You can use the Krispy Kreme Store Locator on their official website.

Are there any vegetarian options available?

Yes, many of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts are vegetarian-friendly; however, it’s best to check specific ingredients if you have dietary restrictions.

How often do you introduce new flavors?

New flavors are typically introduced during seasonal promotions or special events throughout the year.



Conclusion

Krispy Kreme continues to delight fans with its innovative promotions and dedication to quality products. Whether you’re indulging in a nostalgic treat from the Friends promotion or enjoying a free doughnut on Free Doughnut Day, there’s always something exciting happening at Krispy Kreme. Don’t miss out on these special offers—visit your nearest store today!

It’s doughnut love that brings everyone together.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has been transitioning millions of consumers into ‘raving fans’ since 1937 by growing from a solitary store offering two dozen hot, fresh doughnuts at 25 cents to become a multi-million dollar organization that offers the nation’s most innovative concepts in new products and customer satisfaction. Advertising spots with Friends, Team USA, and their own distinctive yearly events, such as Free Doughnut Day, prove successful with versatile, effective marketing strategies.

Globally, time-bound publicity promotions exist, and so do the existence of temporary special edition doughnuts, but what holds good is the Krispy Kreme mission of creating joy through the language of doughnuts. From Paris to Los Angeles, their famous hot glazed originals do make any day look happier and any celebration a little sweeter.