Leading Psychotherapist Highlights the Importance of Genuine Mental Health Support in the Workplace

As the conversation around mental health in the workplace gains momentum, it’s becoming increasingly evident that employee wellbeing is not just a perk but a crucial factor for fostering a productive, loyal, and engaged workforce. However, despite the growing awareness of the importance of happiness at work, many employees continue to struggle due to inconsistent support and a lack of genuine commitment from their employers.

Nathan Shearman, leading psychotherapist and Director of Therapy and Training at Red Umbrella, speaks ahead of International Week of Happiness at Work, emphasizing the profound impact workplace environments have on mental health.

The Impact of Inadequate Support in the Workplace

“We spend a significant portion of our lives at work,” Nathan explains. “If the work environment doesn’t provide support or care, where we can’t be our authentic selves or our emotions are disregarded, it can quickly become a source of negative thoughts and feelings.

“When employees face challenges and don’t receive the support they need, they may start to feel inadequate, which can damage self-worth and worsen pre-existing mental health issues.

“Since work plays such a major role in our lives, providing access to mental health support for employees can help them overcome barriers to seeking help, creating a positive impact on their overall wellbeing.”

Why So Many Employees Are Still Unhappy at Work

“Happiness at work is influenced by multiple factors, including ones outside of work. A safe and supportive workplace can balance out external stresses or at least offer some distraction from them.

“One reason many employees are still unhappy is the inconsistency in support. If a line manager doesn’t understand that stress or anxiety might be affecting an employee’s performance, and instead criticizes them for not meeting targets, it significantly lowers their happiness compared to a manager who shows empathy and asks what support is needed.

“This often boils down to training. Managers may not know how to respond to someone who’s struggling. While some are naturally supportive, they may not consistently apply that support when faced with KPIs. Good leadership on mental health is driven by training.

“Studies show that the key factor in employee happiness is often whether they feel supported by their company. Businesses that offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health training, and wellness initiatives tend to see higher happiness rates among staff, compared to those that offer minimal support or only provide surface-level resources.”

Are Employers Still Treating Mental Wellbeing as a Tick-Box Exercise?

“Many organizations recognize the importance—and ROI—of mental health initiatives, but some still view it as something to check off the list. They might train mental health first aiders but fail to empower them to make a real difference, or offer an EAP without encouraging staff to engage with it.

“Employees can tell when a company is paying lip service to mental wellbeing—like doing something for Mental Health Awareness Week but ignoring it the rest of the year. This leads to disengagement, lower trust, and higher turnover.

“To move beyond the tick-box mentality, employers should think critically about how mental health affects their staff. What factors in your business contribute to stress or poor mental health? What kind of support would benefit your teams the most?

“Effective EAPs and mental health training providers will work with you to understand your business’s specific needs, tailoring solutions that can make a real, positive impact on your workforce.”