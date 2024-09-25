Osprey Charging has published a survey revealing a significant increase in the commitment to public electric vehicle (EV) charging among commercial landlords in the East of England and throughout the UK. The research, which surveyed 500 commercial landlords, underscores a growing focus on sustainability and the modernization of commercial spaces.

The survey found that nearly 20% (19%) of commercial landlords currently provide public EV charging in 31-40% of their locations. Notably, 94% of landlords in the East of England confirmed they plan to continue offering EV charging points over the next 1-2 years, highlighting a strong regional commitment to supporting the shift towards electric vehicles.

The data indicates that most UK commercial landlords recognize the commercial benefits of offering public EV charging at their properties. About 86% of those surveyed stated that providing EV charging is vital for attracting new customers, while 87% emphasized its importance in retaining existing ones. Furthermore, 85% of landlords believe that having EV charging facilities will be crucial for ensuring their locations remain sought after in the future.

The survey also revealed that 75% of landlords noted that public EV charging leads to longer visitor stays, and 72% reported increased foot traffic as a result. Additionally, 84% of respondents believe that offering public EV charging enhances the likelihood of leasing their spaces to businesses, with 92% of East of England landlords agreeing.

The pace of public EV charger installations is accelerating, with nearly 72% of landlords offering EV charging at up to half of their properties. Osprey Charging’s award-winning network leads this initiative, boasting over 1,100 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers across key UK locations. In the East of England, Osprey operates 168 high-powered rapid chargers across 45 sites, including 11 ultra-rapid charging hubs.

Jake Goldby, Head of Acquisitions at Osprey Charging, stated:

“Public EV charging is becoming a necessity for UK commercial landlords aiming to remain competitive and meet customer expectations. This research reveals insightful reasons why more landlords are integrating EV charging into their properties, from increased customer footfall to enhanced rental prospects. The strong commitment shown by regions like the East of England reflects a positive move towards sustainability.

“Collaborating with commercial landlords has been essential for Osprey to expand our charging infrastructure, which now includes over 1,100 public high-powered EV chargers in both urban and rural areas across the UK. We are pleased to see this research affirm their commitment to the growth of public charging infrastructure nationwide.”