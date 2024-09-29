Top 10 Crypto Coins Of September 2024

The cryptocurrency sector is advancing, and September 2024 exhibits attractive patterns for many coins. This article presents the leading ten cryptocurrencies judged by their movementom and changes in price and trading volume from the last 30 days.

1. Nervos Network (CKB)

Price : $0.01824

: $0.01824 30-Day Change : 120.69%

: 24-Hour Volume : $241,518,744

: $241,518,744 Overview: The unique design of Nervos Network has attracted a lot of attention because it provides support for multiple blockchain frameworks. Its substantial rise in value points to rising curiosity and usage.

2. Sui (SUI)

Price : $1.67

: $1.67 30-Day Change : 109.05%

: 24-Hour Volume : $396,572,908

: $396,572,908 Overview: As a leading player in the blockchain field, Sui possesses impressive metrics along with significant community support. It attracts strong interest through its original methods for smart contract development.

3. Bittensor (TAO)

Price : $535.63

: $535.63 30-Day Change : 92.15%

: 24-Hour Volume : $110,868,398

: $110,868,398 Overview: Bittensor transforms the field of machine learning by creating decentralized networks through blockchain technology. Investor trust in its prospects shows up in the notable increase in its price.

4. Fantom (FTM)

Price : $0.6671

: $0.6671 30-Day Change : 57.94%

: 24-Hour Volume : $136,767,210

: $136,767,210 Overview: Due to its dedication to rapid performance and scalability, developers often select Fantom as their preferred choice for decentralized applications. The recent progression demonstrates the expanding interest in its potential.

5. dogwifhat (WIF)

Price : $2.38

: $2.38 30-Day Change : 55.45%

: 24-Hour Volume : $392,516,437

: $392,516,437 Overview: Through social interaction and an inventive economic model, the price of dogwifhat has risen significantly alongside its trading activity.

6. Ethena (ENA)

Price : $0.3737

: $0.3737 30-Day Change : 54.71%

: 24-Hour Volume : $57,996,521

: $57,996,521 Overview: Ethena is becoming more well-liked due to its creative strategy in decentralized finance (DeFi), delivering financial services to users that are more affordable and easier to access.

7. Popcat (POPCAT)

Price : $0.947

: $0.947 30-Day Change : 54.09%

: 24-Hour Volume : $69,084,393

: $69,084,393 Overview: With its lively branding and community initiatives that draw in meme supporters and investors alike, Popcat has gained recognition.

8. Pepe (PEPE)

Price : $0.00001169

: $0.00001169 30-Day Change : 52.17%

: 24-Hour Volume : $1,264,196,852

: $1,264,196,852 Overview: Because of its background in meme culture, Pepe has developed a dynamic community that elevates its trading numbers and raises prices.

9. Sei (SEI)

Price : $0.4515

: $0.4515 30-Day Change : 49.49%

: 24-Hour Volume : $178,309,037

: $178,309,037 Overview: Sei is oriented towards constructing a solution for decentralized applications with quick response times and minimal latency.

10. ORDI (ORDI)

Price : $39.97

: $39.97 30-Day Change : 47.22%

: 24-Hour Volume : $98,368,640

: $98,368,640 Overview: In the realm of NFTs, ORDI stands out as an important contributor by attracting collectors and investors wanting unique digital properties.

Rank Name Symbol Price 24-Hour Volume 1 Nervos Network CKB $0.01824 $241,518,744 2 Sui SUI $1.67 $396,572,908 3 Bittensor TAO $535.63 $110,868,398 4 Fantom FTM $0.6671 $136,767,210 5 dogwifhat WIF $2.38 $392,516,437 6 Ethena ENA $0.3737 $57,996,521 7 Popcat POPCAT $0.947 $69,084,393 8 Pepe PEPE $0.00001169 $1,264,196,852 9 Sei SEI $0.4515 $178,309,037 10 ORDI ORDI $39.97 $98,368,640

Conclusion

Numerous cryptocurrencies reveal remarkable strength and growth during September’s market swings. Coins mentioned in this report reveal both remarkable growth in price and considerable trading levels suggesting active market demand.Investors planning to invest in cryptocurrency need to undertake complete research and evaluate market conditions before making their decisions.