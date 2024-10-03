Dr. Mark Hawass Celebrates International Success with Multiple Awards for Arthritis Pain Treatment

Dr Mark Hawass, founder of Arthritis VIP, has been honoured with two major awards in 2024: the Global Recognition Award and the Innovation Award from Big Business Events. These accolades recognise his groundbreaking work in non-surgical arthritis treatment.

Dr Hawass’s VIP Biohacking Method has helped thousands of arthritis patients in Canada regain mobility and escape chronic pain. His innovative, patient-centred approach is transforming arthritis care and offering new hope to sufferers.

As Arthritis VIP celebrates its fifth anniversary, the clinic has transformed the lives of over 1,300 patients through the VIP Biohacking Method. This method focuses on targeting the root causes of joint pain and inflammation, providing long-term relief without surgery. Arthritis VIP has therefore positioned itself as a global leader in non-surgical arthritis treatment.

A key component of Dr Hawass’s approach is his commitment to providing a VIP experience for every patient. Arthritis VIP ensures same-day appointments and a maximum two-hour response time, guaranteeing personalised care for all patients.

“Our approach is all about giving patients the time and attention they deserve. Every consultation is in-depth, and each treatment plan is meticulously tailored to deliver real, lasting relief,” said Dr Hawass.

Arthritis VIP also tracks patient outcomes for two years, allowing Dr Hawass and his team to continuously refine the VIP Biohacking Method. Using the latest regenerative techniques, Arthritis VIP delivers long-term relief from arthritis pain, helping patients regain their quality of life.

Receiving both the UK Innovation Award and the Global Recognition Award highlights Dr Hawass’s international impact and marks a significant achievement for him and his team.

“These awards are a testament to our dedication to advancing non-surgical treatments for arthritis and chronic pain. We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this field with the VIP Biohacking Method,” Dr Hawass added.

These awards not only celebrate Dr Hawass’s achievements but also reflect the exceptional care that Arthritis VIP provides. For those suffering from arthritis and chronic pain, these accolades serve as a reminder of the cutting-edge treatment and personalised care they receive under Dr Hawass’s leadership.

“These awards are dedicated to our patients – they are proof that we’re delivering the highest level of care. Our goal is to help even more people across Canada overcome pain and regain their quality of life, and we’re not stopping here,” Dr Hawass said.

Alex Sterling, spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards, stated: “Dr Hawass’s VIP Biohacking Method is a true game-changer. His ability to blend advanced medical techniques with a compassionate, patient-centred approach sets a new benchmark in arthritis care. These awards are well-deserved recognition of his innovation and impact.”

As Arthritis VIP continues to expand, its mission remains clear: revolutionising arthritis treatment through the VIP Biohacking Method, improving patient outcomes, and helping more people across Canada live pain-free. With Dr Hawass at the forefront, the future of arthritis care is more promising than ever.