TGV Invests $2m in Printler to Expand Global Reach and Enhance AI-Driven Art Sales

TGV 4 Plus Fund (TGV) has announced a further $2 million investment into Printler, a platform that revolutionises how independent artists connect with global buyers. The investment, consisting of secondaries and a convertible note, will drive Printler’s international expansion and further develop its AI-powered marketplace.

Printler has achieved remarkable growth of 73% in 2024, significantly exceeding the European e-commerce market, which grew by less than 10%. However, much of the European market remains untapped, and Printler is now planning a non-European launch to expand its reach. AI technology will continue to play a key role in connecting buyers with the right artists globally. Turnover for 2024 is expected to reach $7 million, with estimates exceeding $10 million in 2025. Printler has been cash-flow positive since mid-2023.

Andreas Holmgren, CEO of Printler, said:

“TGV is adding extra power with their global reach and partner network, and I am happy that we could find a way to onboard TGV deeper into the company.”

Printler’s AI tools have already proven effective in matching customers with artworks that align with their personal tastes. With TGV’s increased involvement, the company will focus on further refining these capabilities, improving the experience for both buyers and artists, while scaling the business globally.

Fredrik Adolfsson, managing partner at TGV, commented:

“Printler’s success so far shows the strength of combining AI with a unique marketplace. We’re excited to help them build on these results. With our global presence, we are confident that we can support Printler in bringing this vision to a much larger audience.”

Andreas Holmgren also shared his thoughts on the future of Printler:

“Art is personal. Intelligent technology is crucial to make it easier for buyers to find the pieces that truly resonate with them. With TGV’s global network, we’re able to focus on enhancing these capabilities to offer an even better experience for both artists and art lovers as we continue our international expansion.”

About Printler



Printler is a Swedish creator platform that connects independent artists with art lovers. As of today, Printler is active on 14 European markets, where millions of customers find close to 100.000 artworks from over 17.000 artists on the marketplace. By focusing on AI-driven matchmaking, Printler aims to make art effortless to sell and discover, empowering creators to monetize their art. The platform was brought to life in 2020 by founders Andreas Holmgren and Andreas Önstorp, remaining large shareholders along with Stockholm-based Longrun Capital and Singapore-based TGV.

Buy your mind-blowing art print on www.printler.com

About True Global Ventures, TGV



TGV 4 Plus Fund invests in AI and blockchain-driven companies globally. TGV backs visionary entrepreneurs in sectors including AI, entertainment, technology infrastructure and financial services in early stages and beyond Series B.