Fibabanka Completes USD 150 Million AT1 Capital Issuance in International Markets

Fibabanka, a leading bank in Türkiye, has successfully raised USD 150 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital through an international bond issuance. Citibank and Standard Chartered Bank served as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners, with Emirates NBD as a Joint Bookrunner.

The bank has announced that it completed a USD 150 million AT1 bond issuance, with a yield set at 10.25%. The Basel III-compliant PNC5.5 AT1 Fixed Rate Resettable Reg S Only Offering, managed by Citi, Standard Chartered, and Emirates NBD, was three times oversubscribed.

Commenting on the success, Ömer Mert, General Manager and Board Member of Fibabanka, stated: “We are very proud to have led the first-ever public sub-benchmark AT1 offering out of Türkiye. The high level of interest from international investors, driven by our strong financial performance and strategic vision, clearly reflects the confidence investors have in both Fibabanka and the wider Turkish banking sector.”

Confidence in Türkiye’s Growth

Mert further commented that this issuance not only bolsters Fibabanka’s capital structure but also signals strong international confidence in the Turkish economy. “This issuance not only strengthens our bank’s capital structure but also underscores the positive sentiment towards the Turkish economy on the global stage. We intend to continue to grow in both domestic and international markets, supported by our innovative product offerings and strong digital infrastructure,” he added.

This successful bond issuance reflects Fibabanka’s competitive position in global markets and underscores the rising role of Türkiye’s financial sector in the international arena. The significant demand from investors highlights the importance of foreign capital in driving the country’s economic growth.