Korean Pavilion to Showcase Innovative Agro-Food Products at SIAL Paris 2024

The Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation is inviting visitors to explore 76 exciting Korean food brands offering health-conscious and sustainable products at SIAL Paris 2024, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The Korean Pavilion, organised by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), will be a key feature of SIAL Paris 2024, which runs from 19th to 23rd October at Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte. This year, 76 leading Korean companies will present a range of agricultural and food products, targeting global buyers seeking innovative, eco-friendly food options.

The Pavilion will be spread across Hall 4 (Stand 4 L120) and Hall 7 (Stand 7 K259), showcasing traditional and modern Korean food products, such as fermented sauces, Kimchi, noodles, ready meals, beverages, Ginseng, and plant-based vegan items. The products reflect the increasing global demand for sustainable and plant-based foods.

Korean Food’s Growing Presence in Europe

Korean food is becoming increasingly popular in Europe, recognised for its combination of health benefits and rich flavours. Major European retailers, including Carrefour and Monoprix, are now stocking Korean food items. SIAL Paris offers a unique platform for visitors to discover this rising culinary trend, interact with producers, and explore potential business opportunities.

The surge in demand for plant-based diets in Europe has boosted the popularity of Korean food. Known for its versatility, Korean cuisine is increasingly being adopted by chefs across the continent, expanding its appeal far beyond traditional Kimchi.

A Celebration of Korean Cuisine’s Diversity

Ms. Nam Sanghui, Director of aT Center Paris, commented: “We are excited to reflect the true diversity of Korean products in SIAL Paris 2024. Our goal is to engage with those searching for innovative, health-conscious food options, and the Pavilion is the perfect place to discover the latest trends in Korean cuisine.”

SIAL Paris, celebrating its 60th year as the world’s top food innovation exhibition, is expected to attract 285,000 visitors from 200 countries. For Korean companies, it is a key opportunity to showcase their products to a global audience.