OneTap Loyalty® Secures Global Investment, Launches UK-Based OneTap Group Ltd

An innovative payment and loyalty solution is set to expand globally with the launch of OneTap Group Ltd, a new UK-based company. Industry leaders Brian Dunne (UK) and Debbie Ghillino (South Africa) were so impressed with the technology created by Australia’s Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd that they invested in and helped establish the new company.

Debbie Ghillino, CEO of The Incentive Company in South Africa, expressed enthusiasm: “We are thrilled by the incredible value OneTap Loyalty® offers and excited to bring this smart solution to the global market.”

Brian Dunne, a veteran of the payments industry with experience at One4All, SVM, and Target, added: “It’s rare for technology developed in one country to gain such global attention and investment. With this technology, we’re pioneering a global offering with huge growth potential.”

As the UK market sees the exit of Bink, which offered a similar solution, there’s now a gap that OneTap Group Ltd aims to fill. Initially developed by Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd, experts in loyalty programs and digital payment solutions, OneTap revolutionizes retail loyalty by seamlessly integrating with consumer payment cards.

Carly Neubauer, Managing Director of both OneTap Group Ltd and Elevate Loyalty Pty Ltd, explained, “Australia provided the perfect foundation to develop our solution, and we’re now ready to take it global with a trusted offering.”

OneTap Loyalty® transforms any payment card into a loyalty card, combining payment and rewards into one simple function. Customers can now make secure payments and effortlessly collect rewards through their store’s loyalty programs—all with a single tap.

Gary Cobain, CEO of PokitPal, who partnered with OneTap Loyalty® in Australia, praised the global potential, stating, “We’re excited to work with OneTap Group Ltd on this innovative product.”

OneTap Group Ltd has also partnered with Fidel API, part of Enigmatic Smile, to offer a truly global solution. Carolina Parados, Vice President at Fidel API, shared, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with OneTap Loyalty® globally, helping brands engage customers and foster long-term loyalty through seamless, scalable solutions.”

The groundbreaking OneTap Loyalty® technology ensures consumers never miss out on rewards, even if they forget their loyalty cards, by turning their payment cards into loyalty cards.

Neubauer further emphasized the importance of loyalty programs in today’s economic climate: “Loyalty programs have become essential tools for families managing tight budgets.”

Additionally, OneTap Group Ltd has partnered with Lexer, a leading customer data platform (CDXP), to provide retail clients with deeper data insights and a unified view of their customers. Aaron Luxmoore, Head of Sales & Partnerships for ANZ at Lexer, said, “Retailers need new ways to gain first-party data from customer transactions, and OneTap Loyalty® delivers exactly that.”

Through strategic partnerships and advanced technology, OneTap Group Ltd is poised to reshape the global loyalty and payment landscape.