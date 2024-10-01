Open Property Group Debunks Common Myths About Cash House Buyers

Open Property Group has recently surveyed their database to uncover the most prevalent myths surrounding Professional Cash House Buying companies.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director of Open Property Group, highlighted the importance of transparency, commenting, “We were keen to get an insight into how our customers previously perceived the industry before we successfully bought their properties. We’ve built our reputation on credibility, transparency and providing the right solution for our customers, but now it’s time to dispel these common myths.”

Myth 1: “Fast property sales are too good to be true”

Cash house buyers, like Open Property Group, are able to complete sales swiftly by eliminating estate agents, thus reducing intermediaries. Open Property Group also skips prolonged marketing efforts and viewings, offering near-instant quotes and starting conveyancing immediately.

Myth 2: “Cash buyers lack trustworthiness”

Reputable cash buyers consist of experienced property professionals. Open Property Group is a member of The National Association of Property Buyers (NAPB) and works with The Property Ombudsman to ensure that industry standards and a strict Code of Practice are followed.

Myth 3: “There’s pressure to accept offers quickly”

Open Property Group offers no-obligation offers, giving sellers the flexibility to make decisions in their own time. There is no pressure to proceed, and sellers can decline the offer without any obligation.

Myth 4: “Only pristine properties get offers”

Open Property Group differs from traditional estate agents by purchasing properties in any condition. Whether a property has suffered from fire damage, flooding, or is in need of substantial repair, Open Property Group buys homes ‘as seen,’ including those with serious issues such as subsidence or Japanese Knotweed.

Myth 5: “Cash buyers only assist sellers in distress”

Cash buyers like Open Property Group cater to a variety of circumstances:

Landlords looking to sell without disturbing tenants can sell their properties with tenants in place, with Open Property Group taking over the tenancy.

Probate cases requiring quick sales to settle debts or taxes can benefit from a cash sale, sparing executors from having to pay out of pocket.

Home movers facing a property chain collapse can turn to Open Property Group for a guaranteed offer, allowing them to secure their onward purchase.

For more details on these myths, visit https://www.openpropertygroup.com/why-choose-us/cash-house-buyer-myths/