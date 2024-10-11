Online Money Scams on the Rise: Key Schemes to Watch Out For

The Internet is an incredibly useful resource, but scammers use it as cover to prey on innocent people. These fraudsters are experts at convincing people to give them their money. Learning about common money scams can help you stay away from their tricks. Here is a list of 7 common online money scams to avoid.

Number 7: Job Scams

As working from home has become more common, so do the job scams. Scammers post fake job ads or contact users on job sites. They promise high pay for little work. After a supposedly short interview, they might demand cash upfront for training papers or tools. At times, they ask for sensitive information like bank account details for direct deposit.

According to a 2023 report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), job scams cost victims over $86 million in just the first half of the year. To avoid such scams, always check the firm and job offer before giving personal information. There are more chances that the job is a scam if it promises a lot more pay than you’d think.

Number 6: Online Shopping Scams

Recently, online shopping and scams have grown very quickly. These scams are mostly done by fake websites or people who sell things at prices that seem to be too affordable. After you pay for something, it either doesn’t come or is a cheap copy. People often fall for these scams on social media and unknown online stores.

Common signs of a scam include websites with no secure ‘HTTPS’ in the URL, poor grammar in product descriptions, or no clear contact information. So, stick with well-known stores or websites that protect buyers. Before you buy something, read reviews and scores from other customers.

Number 5: Investment and Ponzi Schemes

Often, investment scams look like new or limited-time opportunities and offer high returns with little to no risk. Both Ponzi and pyramid schemes aim to scam you. They want your money, promising quick riches. Investors should think twice about the deals that look too good to be true. Use authentic trading platforms that regulators oversee. Avoid schemes that promise high, guaranteed returns.

Number 4: Romance Scams

Romance scammers frequently target online dating and social media sites. These scammers create fake profiles and build emotional relationships with victims over weeks or months. Once they have your trust, they will ask for money, often by making up stories or crises. This scam can be financially and emotionally disastrous.

To avoid such scams, never pay money to a stranger, no matter how convincing they might be. If they avoid video chats or in-person meetings, do a reverse image search. It will verify whether someone has stolen their profile photo. Don’t let your wallet get scammed.

Number 3: Tech Support Scams

Tech support scammers often impersonate Microsoft, Apple, or your ISP. They tell you they can fix your security problem for a fee if you pay them. Some may request remote access to your computer. This gives them power over your system and data.

Anyone can gain control of your computer or steal your personal information once you give them access. To avoid this, don’t give anyone access to your device if you receive suspicious messages or calls. If you mistakenly give them access, immediately shut down your system and reset it to remove any potential malware or unauthorized control over your device. Also, change your passwords to prevent further damage.

Number 2: Cryptocurrency Scams

The rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has benefited many scammers. According to Silver Miller, renowned cryptocurrency attorneys, “crypto scams come in many forms, such as fake ICOs, Ponzi schemes, mining scams, and market manipulation.”

Scammers sometimes target people by offering huge profits from coins or mining operations that don’t exist. Once scammers have a large amount of money, victims are left with nothing. To avoid this, only use trusted sites for exchanging cryptocurrency. Before transferring money to a crypto-related business, you should always make sure it is real.

Number 1: Phishing Scams

Phishing scams date back to the start of the internet. They are among the oldest and most popular types of fraud. Con artists send emails that look like they are from trusted sources, such as banks, well-known companies, and government agencies. Their primary objective is to deceive you into providing them with your personal information.

Phishing scammers aim to get your credit card numbers, passwords, and other private information. If they obtain it, they might resort to committing fraud or stealing your name.

When you receive emails that look like from reputable resources, it is essential to check the sender’s email address twice. Downloading files or clicking on links in emails from unknown or untrusted sources should be avoided at all costs. A simple click may allow thieves to get access to your personal information.